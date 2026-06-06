Storm vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

The Seattle Storm and Minnesota Lynx are heading in opposite directions right now.

Seattle has lost four in a row and seven of its last nine to fall to 3-8 on the season. Meanwhile, Minnesota is sitting pretty at 8-2 thanks to a six-game win streak.

The teams split their four meetings last season, with each side winning once at home and once on the road.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup.

Storm vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Storm +13.5 (-115)

Lynx -13.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Storm +550

Lynx -800

Total

159.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Storm vs. Lynx How to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 6

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Storm record: 3-8

Lynx record: 8-2

Storm vs. Lynx Injury Reports

Storm Injury Report

Lexie Brown – Out

Ezi Magbegor – Out

Taina Mair – Out

Taylor Thierry – Out

Lynx Injury Report

Emma Cechova – Out

Napheesa Collier – Out

Dorka Juhasz – Out

Storm vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bets

Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet

Olivia Miles OVER 27.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-104)

Olivia Miles is coming into her own in her rookie season. She started the season hot with 32 PRA in her debut, but then dipped UNDER 26.5 in her next four games.

Since then, the second overall pick has gone OVER 27.5 PRA in five straight games, and cleared 27.5 points alone with a career-high 28 points last time out.

The guard is averaging 17.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game in the early going. She should show off her stuff on Saturday afternoon against a struggling Seattle squad.

Storm vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick

As mentioned in the introduction, these teams couldn’t be more opposite right now.

The Storm are really struggling, with three of their last four losses coming by at least 14 points. The Lynx won five in a row by double digits before a three-point victory last time out.

I’ll back the Lynx to take care of business at home with a blowout win on Saturday afternoon.

Pick: Lynx -13.5 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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