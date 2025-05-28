First Look: Reebok Unveils Angel Reese's Signature Logo
Basketball fans and sneakerheads are one step closer to the launch of Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese's signature line. On Wednesday, Reebok officially unveiled Reese's signature logo on social media.
In a splashy 13-second video shared on social media, Reese's signature 'AR' logo is unveiled as a sheet is pulled off the metallic silver logo glistening against a blue backdrop.
The swoopy logo combines Reese's first and last name's initials to complete a cursive 'AR' logo. It is unmistakable and truly authentic—just like Reese.
It was just a few days ago that we declared that the WNBA was dominating sneaker culture and that Reese was next up.
Reebok captioned the post, "Just the beginning. Reebok x Angel: like you’ve never seen before." WNBA fans and sneakerheads alike loved the shocking news.
In October 2024, Reese signed a multi-year contract extension with Reebok that included a future signature sneaker.
Unfortunately, fans must wait until 2026 for the official launch of Reese's signature basketball shoe. Even worse, there are no pictures or details on the unreleased basketball shoe.
Reebok knows next year is a long time for eager fans to wait. That is why the brand has collaborated with Reese on multiple footwear and apparel collections online at Reebok.com.
The WNBA season is heating up, and fans can expect more attention-grabbing headlines from Reese and Reebok. Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.
