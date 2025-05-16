Exclusive: Napheesa Collier Talks Jordan Brand Sneaker Deal
The WNBA regular season tips off tonight, and Jordan Brand is once again soaring over the competition. Jumpman proudly announced the signing of Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier.
Not only does Collier expand Jordan Brand's star-studded roster of elite WNBA talent during a transformative era for women's basketball, but she also personifies the company's commitment to moving the game forward.
The two-time WNBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist brings her versatile skillset and defensive prowess to a roster that embodies the Jumpman's legacy of greatness, unapologetic confidence, and relentless pursuit of excellence.
Collier is a killer on the court and a trailblazer off the hardwood. She has accumulated countless accolades in the WNBA and co-created Unrivaled, a popular three-on-three women's basketball league.
Jordan Brand believes the current monumental transition in women's basketball can change the world in a similar fashion that Michael Jordan did in 1984 and beyond.
By investing in trailblazers like Collier, Jordan Brand reaffirms its commitment to shaping basketball's future while pushing cultural boundaries worldwide.
As part of the exciting announcement, Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Collier about her new sneaker deal with Jordan Brand.
How does it feel to officially sign with Jordan Brand?
It feels amazing. Jordan Brand just represents greatness, and I feel like that is something that I have always aspired to be and want to be a part of. So, being able to partner with Jordan, I think it's just such an actual progression for me in my career, and I couldn't be more excited.
Jordan Brand has really focused on elevating female athletes. Did that factor into your decision to sign with the company?
Yeah, I think that just really resonates with me and what I want to do as well. I think I try to exemplify that in everything that I do, including Unrivaled, and I have a daughter, so that is a really important story for me. So again, I just feel like it's such a natural partnership in that way, too.
Speaking of your daughter, are you going to be able to supply Mila and Alex with Jordans?
They're going to be the coolest, and we're going to be the coolest-looking family, for sure! They're definitely going to get some Jordans.
Have you already started thinking about what Jordans you are going to wear on the court?
Yeah, I am looking. I've been trying a lot of them. So it's really fun to try new shoes in that way. I am just seeing and trying out which ones I like the best.
What are some of your favorite Jordans to wear off of the court?
I definitely like the Jordan 1 Lows the best. Those match everything. It's definitely going to be my next go-to shoe.
Last question: In a Space Jam scenario, defending the planet against aliens, what sneakers would you wear?
Ooh. I feel like I have to wear the Air Jordan 1s. You have to throw it back if you're going to be playing Space Jam.
More Jordan Brand Sneakers News
Interview: Chris Paul talks NBA longevity and why he never left Jordan Brand.
The Air Jordan 12 "Melo" honors Carmelo Anthony's Denver Nuggets era.
Reggie Miller trolled Michael Jordan with his sneakers — then Nike called.
Why Michael Jordan wore Air Jordan 1s in his final game at Madison Square Garden.
Jordan Brand signs Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.