Kevin Durant Scored 45 Points in Nike KD 15 '9th Wonder'

The 2022-23 NBA season has been a dumpster fire for the Brooklyn Nets. The team has been embroiled in controversies, coaching changes, and bad basketball. Despite all of the headaches through 22 games, it should not take away from the play of Kevin Durant.

At 34 years old, Durant is still capable of putting out vintage performances. In fact, it has become the norm this season. Durant has played in every game, averaging 30 points on 54.8% shooting.

Last night was no different for the 12x NBA All-Star. Durant led the Nets to victory over the Orlando Magic with a 45-point performance. After the game, a reporter asked Durant when he knew he was in rhythm, to which Durant dryly replied, "When I wake up."

While Durant continues to make the impossible appear routine, Nike makes sure their signature athlete looks good in the process. Below is what fans need to know about the shoes Durant wore during last night's game.

Nike KD 15

View of the Nike KD 15 in the '9th Wonder' colorway. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Last night, Durant wore the Nike KD 15 in the '9th Wonder - Charles Douthit' colorway. The shoes were designed to honor hip-hop icon 9th Wonder. The colorway is inspired by the 2020 album Zion V: The Ballad Of Charles Douthit.

The shoes were released in September 2022 for $160. According to StockX, the shoes now have an average resale price of $173. Fans can still purchase the shoes in smaller sizes on Nike's website.

