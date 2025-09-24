Steph Curry's Super Shoe Gets a Sweet 'Cotton Candy' Colorway
It has been an eventful summer for Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry. The four-time NBA Champion unveiled Curry Brand's first "basketball super shoe" and then embarked on a world tour on behalf of the company.
Fittingly, the Curry Series 7 launched in the 'World Tour' colorway. The performance basketball shoe was a smash hit among hoopers and is now following up the successful debut with a second colorway.
On Wednesday, Curry Brand unveiled the Curry Series 7 'Cotton Candy' colorway. The shoes drop this Friday, September 26.
Online shoppers can buy the hoop shoes for $160 in adult sizes at UA.com, in Under Armour Brand Houses, and through select retailers. UA Reward Early Access members will have access starting today.
The vibrant new 'Cotton Candy' colorway bursts with the playful, electric energy that Curry brings to the court. Bright blues accented with purple, pink, and orange not only spark joy, like Curry's unmatched game, but they also mirror the lighthearted delight and color scheme of everyone's favorite summer carnival treat, cotton candy.
According to Curry Brand, the shoes do more than embody style. This colorway reflects Curry's philosophy that basketball is all about fun, connection, and confidence both on and off the court.
The tech specs for the Curry Series 7 are incredible. The model is engineered with a supercritical foam midsole and UA Flow outsole. This results in the Series 7 delivering unmatched grip, bounce, and durability for explosive cuts and relentless motion.
The silhouette's whisper-thin mesh upper keeps things light and breathable, while a structured underlay and 3D-molded midfoot shank lock in lateral stability and torsional rigidity.
The result? "Hands down, it's the best basketball shoe I've ever worn," said Stephen Curry, President of Curry Brand, about the Curry Series 7.
Curry debuted the "basketball super shoe" during the 2025 Western Conference Playoffs. While fans are eager to see Curry's 13th signature sneaker, the Curry Series 7 is keeping the sneaker community happy.
The 2025-26 NBA regular season tips off next month, so fans can expect more exciting developments from Curry Brand. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
