USMNT Players Share Wild Celebrations Following New York Knicks’ Historic Comeback

Less than 48 hours away from its 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match, the U.S. men’s national team turned its attentions to something other than soccer. The Americans turned on the NBA Finals, picking up some inspiration from the New York Knicks’ historic comeback. They were lucky not to pick up any injuries too.

Packed into the team hotel at the tournament training base in Irvine, Calif., more than a dozen USMNT players tuned into the Game 4 matchup, as the Knicks staged an unprecedented 29-point comeback to beat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 and take a 3–1 lead in the series.

The USMNT players took in the tense final seconds, as OG Anunoby tipped in Jalen Brunson’s three-point attempt, putting the Knicks ahead in the final moments. As millions went crazy in celebration and despair, so did the soccer stars.

New York-raised midfielder Tyler Adams, one of the most important central pieces to the USMNT’s hopes this summer, jumped over the couch in the viewing room several times, and center back Chris Richards, who is set to return from ankle injury in the World Cup opener, leaped on top of a dogpile of his teammates. 38-year-old captain, Tim Ream, meanwhile, sat aghast with his hand over his mouth in the moment.

U.S. Soccer was quick to post the video on its social media platforms, sparking light-hearted concerns among fans given the reckless celebrations so close to game time.

Luckily for Adams, a native of Wappingers Falls, N.Y., and the rest, there were no injuries suffered. Just pure sporting bliss, the type of feeling the U.S. wants to give the country when it opens the World Cup on Friday night against Paraguay at SoFi stadium.

World Cup vs. Knicks Title Celebrations?

Brazil faces Morocco at MetLife Stadium on a night when the New York Knicks could win the NBA title. | Wagner Meier/Getty Images

With the World Cup kicking off Thursday in Mexico and Friday in the United States and Canada, the streets of New York could be even busier than usual.

World Cup fans from all over the globe have already begun to filter into the city, given MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. is set to host eight matches this summer. Meanwhile, Knicks fans continue their complete takeover in celebration, hoping for the city’s first men’s professional sports title since the New York Giants won the 2012 Super Bowl.

Game 5 will take place on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET in San Antonio, overlapping with a highly-touted Brazil vs. Morocco matchup at MetLife, which was already expected to feature heavy traffic across all modes of transport.

Should the NBA series advance to Game 6, the situation could become even more packed in New York City. That game would happen on June 16 and clash with the Senegal vs. France match at MetLife, potentially crossing two of the world's most passionate soccer fanbases with the mania surrounding the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The World Cup will hope to provide just as much, if not more, excitement as the NBA Finals have brought over the first four games.

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