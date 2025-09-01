The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro "Lakers Away" Is Out Now
The new school year is upon us, and basketball coaches are preparing to order shoes for their upcoming season. As always, Nike releases 'Team Bank' colorways of its flagship sneaker lines to easily match basketball uniforms.
Once again, Nike is dropping five 'Team Bank' colorways for the latest retro release from Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's signature sneaker line. The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro was launched earlier this year, featuring both rare and general-release colorways.
Last month, the 'Lakers Home' colorway hit shelves and is sticking around. Today, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro dresses up for road games with the 'Lakers Away' colorway. Below is everything online shoppers must know about the kicks.
Shopping Information
The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro "Lakers Away" colorway dropped for $190 in adult sizes on Monday, September 1. The performance basketball shoes are available in full sizing at Nike and Foot Locker.
Will the Lakers-themed sneakers sell out? Maybe initially. But then it will get restocked online a few times. This will be a massive release, making it easy for athletes and fans to purchase the shoes at retail price.
In fact, do not be surprised if you see these sneakers available below the retail price on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT. Eventually, they could even hit discount racks at major retailers.
Tech Specs
The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro features an Engineered Mesh upper, Nike React foam, cable lacing system, and the unbeatable "fingerprint" outsole traction pattern that remains one of the best innovations in Nike Basketball history.
The silhouette features modest performance tech upgrades, which is a testament to the design of the original model in 2014. Nike went the extra mile with better materials and a little extra nod to the "Black Mamba."
Of course, the iconic heel stitches are back on the Nike Kobe 9. Even better, Nike added messages to the inside of each 'Team Bank' colorway. This version has "Relentless" stitched into the inside of the tongues as reminder of Bryant's legendary work ethic.
Details
The "Lakers Away" colorway sports a black upper with University Gold Swoosh logos and stitching. Court Purple provides perfect contrast on the Kobe Sheath logo and the speckles on the white midsole.
Old-school fans will even recognize the "Kobe Code" dots on the lateral side of each shoe. Fans can search each code online for a hidden message of inspiration from the greatest Laker of all time.
There are three more team bank colorways on the way this fall: Wolf Grey, University Red, and Royal Blue. Athletes should have no problem finding a general-release style to match their team colors.
