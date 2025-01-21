Kyrie Irving’s First Casual Shoe Honors Native American Roots
Before the start of the NBA season, Dallas Mavericks point guard debuted his first pair of signature casual sneakers. Now, the lifestyle model is settling into a steady stream of new colorways.
Earlier today, ANTA and Irving unveiled the lifestyle version of "Chief Hélà," the third colorway in the ANTA Hélà Style series. This lifestyle shoe inspired by the "Chief Hélà performance style beautifully merges modern design with profound cultural resonance.
The "Chief Hélà" will be available for purchase starting January 22, exclusively at ANTA.com and select retailers, including Sneaker Politics, Extra Butter, Nice Kicks, Sneaker Room, and Feature.
With its limited-edition status and profound story, this lifestyle shoe is a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and Kyrie fans.
"Every step I take in my journey honors my ancestors and the strength they've passed down to me. The 'Chief Hélà' shoe is more than just a design; it's a tribute to where I come from and a symbol of unity and progress," said Irving. "I'm proud to share this part of my story with the world."
"Chief Hélà" draws inspiration from Irving's journey to reconnect with his mother's indigenous Native roots and his participation in the ancestral identification ceremony, where he was honored with the Lakota name "Hélà." This name, meaning "Little Mountain," symbolizes a tribute to his heritage and the spiritual traditions of his ancestors.
The design features a deep khaki suede upper adorned with tassels that evoke the ceremonial reverence of Native religious traditions. Intricate embroidery weaves through the shoe, honoring the enigmatic allure of spiritual practices and paying homage to ancestral roots.
A golden outsole and thoughtfully placed subtle details elevate the aesthetic, embodying Irving's vision for a lifestyle shoe that seamlessly intertwines his personal journey with a sense of cultural significance and timeless style.
Unlike the performance-driven ANTA KAI 1 Chief Hélà, the ANTA "Chief Hélà" style is designed as a lifestyle statement, offering fans a chance to connect with Irving's journey in a casual and wearable way.
The tassels, inspired by traditional moccasins, serve both as a decorative and cultural element, symbolizing connection to heritage and personal expression. These elements make the shoe not only a piece of Kyrie's story but also a celebration of Indigenous culture.
Basketball fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of their most important footwear news from the NBA and beyond.