The Nike Kobe 1 '81 Points' is Sitting on Shelves

Earlier this week, NBA fans celebrated the 20th anniversary of Kobe Bryant's historic 81-point game. Nike even honored the Los Angeles Lakers legend with a retro release of the shoes Bryant wore in the unforgettable game.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, the Nike Kobe 1 Protro '81 Points' colorway is still sitting on shelves after its release day. The main reason is that Nike last re-released the shoes in 2019, at the beginning of the Protro (performance + retro) series, when fans were very nostalgic for the old-school shoes.

The Nike Kobe 1 Protro '81 Points' colorway. | Nike

However, there are far more Nike Kobe shoes available now than in 2019. Plus, Nike increased the price by $35 from $175 to $210 in adult sizes. While the Nike Kobe 1 Protro is still a very solid performance model, most hoopers and fans will elect to buy a more popular low-top model from the line.

Nevertheless, diehard fans who really want the iconic shoes are in luck as they are still available in most sizes for $210 (before taxes and shipping) at Nike.com.

Insoles of the Nike Kobe 1 Protro '81 Points' colorway. | Nike

This Nike Kobe 1 Protro was originally designed as a limited player-exclusive colorway in January of 2006. It sports a white upper, Varsity Purple detailing, and black Nike Swoosh and Kobe Sheath logos.

Gold accents add a Lakers flair to the iconic colorway, with city names printed on the insoles (a nod to the Lakers' schedule that season). Lastly, "The Power of Imagination" appears on the inside of the tongue.

Outsole of the Nike Kobe 1 Protro '81 Points' colorway. | Nike

Retooled for the modern game, the Nike Kobe 1 Protro features a smaller carbon fiber shank compared to the original, along with a full-length Zoom Air unit, resulting in a smooth ride and continuous responsiveness on court.

Nike launched Bryant's first signature basketball shoe in 2005, and the rest is history. The Nike Kobe line is widely regarded as the best performance models and the most popular among basketball players. In recent years, the Nike Kobe line has expanded into the football, baseball, soccer, and lifestyle categories.

Side view of the Nike Kobe 1 Protro '81 Points' colorway. | Nike

