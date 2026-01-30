Tyrese Haliburton's PUMA Hali 1 'Smoke' Is Out Now

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton debuted his first signature PUMA basketball shoe in an epic Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Haliburton has not been able to play this season, but his debut hoop shoe cannot be stopped.

Athletes and fans devour each release and then look to what's next. Much to their delight, the PUMA Hali 1 dropped in its third style earlier today. Below is everything fans must know about the 'Smoke' colorway.

Shopping Information

The PUMA Hali 1 'Smoke' colorway. | PUMA

The PUMA Hali 1 'Smoke' colorway dropped on Friday, January 30. The performance basketball shoes have a retail price of $130 in adult sizes, $110 in big kid sizes, and $95 in little kid sizes.

Shoppers will be able to buy the kicks at PUMA.com, the PUMA app, PUMA Flagship stores in NYC and Las Vegas, Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports.

Design Details

The PUMA Hali 1 'Smoke' colorway. | PUMA

The 'Smoke' colorway sports a two-toned gray design. A mixof Gray Echo and Feather Gray on the upper creates a smoky look. Meanwhile, the white midsole and Hali branding complete the smoked-out aesthetic.

Haliburton worked side-by-side with streetwear icon Salehe Bembury on the design process of the PUMA Hali 1. The silhouette introduces a striking futuristic aesthetic, where premium design meets elite performance.

Tech Specs

The PUMA Hali 1 in the first three colorways. | PUMA

Tech specs for the PUMA Hali 1 include a smooth, dynamic upper that sits atop a full-length NITROFOAM midsole. The advanced nitrogen-infused foam is designed to provide superior responsiveness and cushioning in a lightweight package.

Meanwhile, the TPU midfoot shank adds support and stability. Lastly, the PUMAGRIP high-abrasion tread pattern is applied to the outsole for added traction, with a non-slip rubber compound. The final result is a performance capable of competing on basketball's biggest stages.

Marketing Campaign

The PUMA Hali 1 'Smoke' colorway. | PUMA

PUMA and Haliburton have connected with fans through a fun grocery store theme, while everyone from Reggie Miller to Stephen Curry has laced up the new hoop shoes. Meanwhile, Haliburton has touted the shoes as the best signature shoe in the NBA.

Fans can expect for PUMA and Haliburton to come through with more exciting colorways in 2026. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More Basketball Shoe News

The Nike Kobe 9 Low "Hydrogen Blue" drops this weekend.

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 celebrates Valentine's Day early.

The Grateful Dead and Oregon Ducks teamed up on the Nike Sabrina 3.

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Year of the Horse" drops this week.

Jordan Brand ends Zion Williamson's signature sneaker line.