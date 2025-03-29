Kyrie Irving Unveils ANTA KAI 1 Speed "Celestial Guardian"
Earlier this season, ANTA launched Kyrie Irving's second signature sneaker. While that shoe has been well-received, the two creative partners are not yet done with Irving's first signature sneaker.
On Saturday, Irving and ANTA announced the release of the KAI 1 Speed "Celestial Guardian" colorway.
The performance model launched today, March 29. This cosmic edition will be available exclusively at Dick's Sporting Goods (DSG) and Foot Locker for $125 in adult sizes.
According to ANTA, the colorway is rooted in ancestral power and universal balance, the Celestial Guardian speaks to Irving's ongoing journey of spiritual alignment and court mastery.
ANTA explains that the colorway is inspired by the ancient axiom "As above, so below." It reflects protection from higher realms and the empowerment to move with confidence on the earthly plane.
Even though Irving will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, the energy behind the KAI 1 Speed "Celestial Guardian" remains as powerful as ever.
Irving and ANTA see this basketball shoe as a symbol of resilience and cosmic connection — a tribute to the journey, both spiritual and physical. It's a way for fans to walk alongside Irving, carrying his purpose and passion through every step, whether on the court or in everyday life.
The silhouette sports deep blues that evoke the night sky, while radiant fluorescent teal and pink represent the energetic bond between Earth and the cosmos.
The upper consists of mesh, synthetic leather, and rubber-plastic composite for breathability, structure, and durability.
Meanwhile, the midsole is a lightweight EVA, offering responsive cushioning for speed and agility. Lastly, the outsole is TPU and rubber-plastic composite engineered for multidirectional grip and support.
The ANTA KAI 1 Speed is a performance-driven silhouette designed for quick cuts, fast breaks, and spiritual elevation. For $125, it is tough to beat this performance model when it comes to technology and style.
