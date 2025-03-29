The Nike Book 1 "Mowabb" is Already 29% Off Online
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker's first signature Nike basketball shoe has dropped in several exciting colorways, picking up steam in its second season on NBA courts.
Just like an old library, the Nike Book 1 pulls inspiration from the brand's iconic catalog. Booker is knowledgeable about his sneaker history and applies those lessons to his own signature line.
One of the most highly anticipated colorways was the Nike Book 1 "Mowabb." Paying homage to a legendary Nike hiking shoe, the design looks even better on the basketball court.
Despite releasing earlier this month, the Nike Book 1 "Mowabb" has already been marked down by 29% online. Athletes and fans can buy the hoop shoes for $106 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
The "Mowabb" colorway takes its cues from one of Booker's favorite ACG shoes. According to Nike, there is nowhere Booker would rather be than hiking with his dog and rocking his Air Mowabbs—one of his treasured ACG shoes.
The "Mowabb" colorway features a Sesame upper and Dusty Cactus collar and tongue combined with Bright Mandarin accents, creating an outdoor-inspired aesthetic primed and ready for the hardwood.
Important details include a speckled midsole to the smaller Swoosh logo towards the toe box and the Air Mowabb typeface on the pull tab.
Like every other Nike Book 1 colorway, the "Mowabb" is designed to perform at the highest levels.
It has a workwear-inspired upper for durability, a top-loaded Air Zoom unit inside the foam insole, and a top-loaded midfoot strong plastic plate providing stability.
While it is surprising to see the Nike Book 1 "Mowabb" discounted so heavily less than a month after its release, consumers cannot complain about snagging these sneakers at a discount.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
