Nike Trolls New Balance and Cooper Flagg with 4 Words
Last night was an unforgettable moment for Cooper Flagg. The freshman sensation led the Duke Blue Devils to a 100-93 win over the Arizona Wildcats to advance into the Elite Eight.
Flagg filled up the box score with 30 points, six rebounds, and seven assists. However, the future first pick of the NBA Draft landed in the middle of an unexpected online beef between Nike and New Balance.
Last August, Flagg signed a sneaker deal with New Balance. It was a massive win for the Boston-based brand, which heralded his signing as "the intelligent choice."
Meanwhile, New Balance has to wait until Flagg hits the NBA before the phenom can wear the brand's shoes on the court. While Flagg plays for Duke, he must wear Nike shoes and gear on the court.
During last night's standout performance, Flagg wore the Nike Kobe 6 Protro in the "Sail - All-Star" colorway.
After the game, Nike trolled New Balance and Flagg with a social media post that immediately animated basketball fans and sneakerheads.
Nike quote-tweeted Bleacher Report's post showing Flagg's highlights and stats with a sharp four-word jab, "Powered by the Swoosh."
College basketball fans on social media live for drama, but Nike's punch at New Balance did not land the way the company had hoped. Most of the replies were filled with people saying it was a weak attempt at trolling over a player who had already signed elsewhere.
Our regular readers know that sneaker companies are getting increasingly more aggressive with each other on social media.
Nike usually receives the most shots as it is easily the top dog in the footwear industry. Yet, its counterpunches usually fall flat (perhaps leave the trolling to adidas).
Whenever Duke's run in March Madness ends, fans will never see Flagg wear Nike again. For New Balance, that cannot come soon enough. Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news.
More Sneakers News
Kendrick Perkins lost his sneaker supply after calling LeBron James the GOAT.
LeBron James refuted the idea that he signed with Nike because of Michael Jordan.
The adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low "3SSB" arrives before Easter.
JuJu Watkins' player-exclusive Nike basketball shoes drop before next season.