Kyrie Irving unveils his 2nd signature ANTA basketball shoe
Last weekend, Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving debuted his unreleased second signature sneaker during the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. Building on the hype, ANTA has announced the release information for Irving's sophomore shoe with the brand.
ANTA and Irving continue to redefine the intersection of art, culture, and athletic excellence with the release of the KAI 2 "Artist on Court"—a striking colorway dynamic in bringing the art of shoes to life.
The ANTA KAI 2 will officially launch on February 28 for $140 in adult sizes at select global retailers and online at ANTA.com. This latest drop is a visual representation of Irving's artistry, mirroring his fluidity on the hardwood and his off-court creative spirit.
Designed as more than just a sneaker, the KAI 2 "Artist on Court" is a statement—a fusion of heritage, storytelling, and avant-garde aesthetics. At its core, this colorway embodies the "Know Your Power" philosophy, encouraging wearers to embrace their individuality while staying grounded in their origins.
This second line with ANTA marks a significant evolution in both performance footwear and creative storytelling, solidifying ANTA and Irving's commitment to innovation and artistic expression.
More than just designing shoes, this partnership is about redefining the relationship between sport and creativity—inspiring athletes and artists alike to embrace their individuality.
For Irving, there is no separation between being an artist and an athlete; every movement on the court is a brushstroke, and each design decision is a chapter in a larger narrative.
According to the brad, ANTA empowers him to bring this vision to life, ensuring that the KAI 2 is not just a sneaker but a canvas—an embodiment of his journey, philosophy, and creative evolution.
As Chief Creative Officer of ANTA Basketball, Irving is leading a movement that goes beyond footwear—it's about creating a legacy.
"The KAI 2 is a culmination of everything I've envisioned—seamlessly merging cutting-edge innovation with futurism to bring my creative evolution to life. From the laces to the look and feel, every detail reflects the most dynamic and expressive shoe I've ever worn," said Irving.
He continued, "No one's shoes look like this. It's about bringing the art of footwear to life in a way that's never been done before."
Beyond aesthetics, the KAI 2 "Artist on Court" is built for peak performance. The NitronEdge insole, inspired by ancient Egyptian architecture, provides elite responsiveness and energy return, while the sawtooth TPU structure offers flexibility for dynamic movements.
Additionally, the hollow outsole structure enhances traction and adaptability, making it an extension of the wearer's natural agility.
Irving and ANTA have proven to be an unstoppable team in the footwear industry. As the two partners prepare to launch another performance basketball shoe, they are keeping the basketball world on its toes.
