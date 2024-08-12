Lakers Guard Austin Reaves Unveils 'Year of the Dragon' Sneakers
The relationship between China and Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is stronger than ever. Reaves teamed up with performance footwear brand Rigorer on the launch of his signature sneaker line last summer, and the two have made perfect teammates.
As the 2024-2025 NBA season draws near, Reaves and Rigorer will release a new AR1 in partnership with KICKS CREW.
The performance footwear brand and Lakers star recently celebrated the first anniversary of the AR1 and now has a special release in store, drawing inspiration from the Chinese lunar calendar.
The 'Year of the Dragon' colorway adds a vibrant twist to Reaves' first hoop shoe. Its inspiration comes from the dragon zodiac sign, which symbolizes power, nobility, honor, luck, and success.
"The success of the AR1 line wouldn't be where it is today without the support of our fans in China. I am grateful for all the support I receive worldwide and am thrilled to incorporate global cultures and events into my signature line," said Reaves when discussing his new release.
The AR1 'Year of the Dragon' will mark Reaves' tenth release from his signature shoe line. This limited edition colorway features a vibrant design combining blue, red, and yellow hues. The shoe incorporates a dragon scale pattern on the upper alongside flame detailing on the midsole.
Engineered to excel, the AR1 features the latest performance technology inspired by Rigorer's journey in basketball. Key features include:
● Woven Cocoon Upper represents Reaves' continuous growth; the cocoon-inspired upper offers breathability and lockdown support.
● Showtime Foam Tech Midsole encapsulated in an EVA foam. Rigorer's latest midsole was designed with players like Austin in mind, who prefer a low-court feel while receiving immediate energy return.
● Bubble Lacing System – an innovative and never-before-seen bubble design utilized on the AR1's tongue, with encapsulated foam "bubbles" to eliminate lace bite for players.
● Anti-Torsion TPU Plate made with a carbon fiber and nylon composition to enhance midfoot stability while performing lateral movements.
● Anti-Slip Sole with an all-new, zone-patterned traction design engineered with anti-slip rubber for the ultimate court grip.
● Front Sidewall TPU panels are utilized on the lateral sides to enhance forefoot lockdown and eliminate foot slippage.
● Heel TPU to enhance heel stability when landing, preventing severe ankle injuries.
The Rigorer AR1 'Year of the Dragon' will be released at 11 a.m. EST on Saturday, August 17. Athletes and fans can buy the sneakers exclusively on KICKSCREW.COM and RIGORER.COM for $100 in adult sizes.
KICKS CREW continues to be the exclusive global launch partner with Rigorer and Reaves for the AR1' Year of the Dragon,' leveraging the platform's reputation for offering a borderless shopping experience to consumers worldwide.
The platform differs from other marketplaces by connecting authorized retailers and brands to its global audience, with a large majority from the United States. Stay locked into Kicks on SI for all your sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: Ranking the 10 best sneakers of the 2024 Paris Olympics.