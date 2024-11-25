Odell Beckham Jr. Brings Kyrie Irving's Kicks to NFL Field
Don't look now, but the Miami Dolphins are back in the AFC Playoff picture. Earlier today, the Dolphins defeated the New England Patriots 34-15 to pick up their third consecutive win.
Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was targeted three times but did not snag any receptions. However, Beckham Jr. will grab headlines with his choice of apparel and footwear for pregame warmups.
Beckham Jr. showed love to former LSU Tigers alum Jarvis Landry with his warmup top. Even better, the All-Pro wide receiver debuted a custom pair of ANTA KAI 1 football cleats. The colorway sported a South Beach vibe with a teal upper contrasted by pink and black detailing.
Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving shook up the sneaker industry by partnering with the Chinese sportswear brand ANTA and launching one of the hottest signature sneaker lines in the NBA.
While Irving's kicks are made for the hardwood and not the gridiron, custom artist The Shoe Surgeon created a custom pair of cleats for "OBJ" to wear before the game.
Not only do Irving's kicks look good, but Beckham Jr. probably sees a kindred spirit in the NBA All-Star. Irving and Beckham Jr. both had messy breakups with Nike and are not afraid of forging their own path in the footwear industry.
While Irving's breakup with Nike did not involve litigation, Beckham Jr. battled Nike in the courts for years. The two parties finally got a ruling on July 18. Oddly enough, Nike sued The Shoe Surgeon just four days later for using its trademarks without authorization.
Beckham Jr. is still a sneaker free agent and has gone out of his way to not show love to the Swoosh. He has worn a healthy mix of custom cleats, adidas, and vintage Air Jordan models. Additionally, he uses his pregame shirts to show love to other wide receivers in the college and pro ranks.
Beckham Jr.'s output will improve with more time on the field, but there is no way his sneaker game can get any little stronger. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.