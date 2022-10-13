Puma Announces LaMelo Ball's Second Signature Shoe

Multiple NBA All-Stars launched their signature sneaker line last season. Few, if any, enjoyed a more successful sneaker debut than Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball.

The Puma MB.01 married excellent performance capabilities with fun colorways. Puma has always had great technology, but Ball's exciting play and authentic personality helped elevate the brand to new heights.

Puma MB.02

The Puma MB.02 in the 'Supernova' colorway. Puma

Earlier today, Puma unveiled Ball's second signature shoe. The Puma MB.02 will hit shelves on October 21, 2022. The retail price will be $130, which is a modest $5 increase from last year's model.

The fiery 'Supernova' colorway will be the first version of the shoe to release. It is the same pair that Ball wore at 2022 NBA Media Day. Fans can purchase the Puma MB.02 'Supernova' on Puma's website and at select retailers.

In a press release, Ball said, “I’m excited to see fans experience the MB franchise in a new way with the launch of the MB.02.”

As much as fans hate to see the Puma MB.01 go, there is no denying the excitement for the Puma MB.02. Puma and Ball have created a strong partnership with a promising future. Stick with FanNationKicks.com for all your sneaker news.

