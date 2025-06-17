LeBron James' Nike Shoes are 50% Off at Dick's Sporting Goods
It has been almost a full year since LeBron James debuted his 22nd signature Nike basketball shoe during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
The Nike LeBron 22 enjoyed an incredible run, releasing in dozens of exciting colorways that appealed to sneakerheads of all ages. James put together another unbelievable NBA season, further elevating his impact on the footwear industry.
However, one of the main barriers for fans was the price point — but that is no longer the case. The Nike LeBron 22 is nearing the end of its production cycle, and retailers are slashing prices.
The Nike LeBron 22 launched at a retail price of $180-$200 (depending on the colorway) in adult sizes. Now, online shoppers can find James' hoop shoes discounted between 35%-50% at Dick's Sporting Goods.
Three colorways of Nike LeBron 22 have been significantly marked down at Dick's Sporting Goods: Mogul ($90), What The Currency ($98), and Christmas ($124). Best of all, the sales do not stop there.
Currently, eight colorways of the Nike LeBron 22 are discounted by 29% ($127-$140) at Nike.com. In addition to the aforementioned styles, discounted colorways include: Bryce's World, Dunkman, I Promise, Moonlight, and Tunnel Vision.
The Nike LeBron 22's tech specs tout a synthetic leather upper for lightweight containment with optimal breathability. Meanwhile, a large forefoot Air Zoom unit and a bottom-loaded Air Zoom unit in the heel for ultimate cushioning and support.
Additionally, a tough plastic plate in the midsole and sturdy, wing-shaped pieces on both sides of the shoe provide stability. The shoe is designed to be low to the ground, providing energy return for fast and responsive cornering.
There are no signs of James slowing down, so fans can expect more exciting developments from the NBA superstar and Nike for a long time to come.
Stay locked Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
