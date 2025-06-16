The Air Jordan 5 "Grape" Finally Returns Saturday After 12 Years
Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan had not yet won an NBA championship in 1990, but his signature sneaker line was hitting its stride as it entered a new decade.
The fifth installment of the iconic Air Jordan line was a sign of more great things to come for Jordan and Nike. However, no style was more important to the 1990s than the Air Jordan 5 "Grape" colorway.
Luckily for old-school basketball fans and sneakerheads, the Air Jordan 5 "Grape" returns for the first time in 12 years this Saturday. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the legendary kicks.
Shopping Information
The Air Jordan 5 "Grape" drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, June 21. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other select retailers.
The shoes arrive in full-family sizing: adult ($215), big kid ($160), little kid ($100) sizes, and toddler ($85) sizes. The modest price increase reflects Nike's $5 price hike across most sneakers.
Nike and Jordan Brand have released several highly anticipated sneakers throughout the spring. But it is still safe to assume these kicks will sell out. That is when online shoppers can try their luck on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
Tech Specs
The "Grape" colorway was a bold step away from the Bulls-themed colorways of the era. It features a white leather upper with Grape Ice and New Emerald accents.
The colorway was originally intended as a nod to the Charlotte Hornets, from Jordan's home state of North Carolina. Unlike recent iterations, this release stays true to the original with white laces, Nike Air branding, and all of the other timeless 'Grape' design elements.
The Air Jordan 5 is no longer considered a performance basketball shoe but still retains much of the fan-favorite tech specs. The translucent netting on the tongue and quarter panels pair with a matching translucent outsole. Nike Air cushioning resides in a soft midsole for more flight.
History
Jordan never wore the Air Jordan 5 "Grape" on the court, as the NBA once had strict rules on footwear (it benefited the Air Jordan 1), but Will Smith helped popularize the kicks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
The Air Jordan 5 "Grape" has been released periodically over the years, but the past few versions have veered from the original design. This is the first true retro release of the legendary sneakers in 12 years.
Fans can expect a lot of attention on this weekend's sneaker release. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
