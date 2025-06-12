Lionel Messi and Patrick Mahomes Push Each Other in New Adidas Ad
What happens when two GOATs from different sports push each other? Thanks to the latest installment of adidas' You Got This campaign, fans know the results are great.
Earlier today, adidas unveiled the latest You Got This campaign film starring Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
In the 45-second video, the two adidas signature athletes raise the stakes in a battle of speed on the treadmill. Messi and Mahomes laugh as they keep increasing each other's speed before eventually hyping each other up as they reach full tilt.
The message in the commercial reads, "We all need someone to make us believe." The campaign tagline appears at the end, "You Got This." The Velvet Underground's "I'm Sticking With You" plays in the background of the gym scene.
The new commercial is centered around the campaign's belief that we all need someone to make us believe. It shows that no matter how great you are, you can always raise your game further through the encouragement of your peers.
The film is available on adidas social channels today and will be aired across broadcast channels throughout the rest of 2025.
The star-studded ad features the face of adidas Football (American and World). Both athletes have wildly successful signature lines with adidas, which includes apparel and footwear. Fans can shop their collections at adidas.com.
