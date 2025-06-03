Jalen Williams' Adidas Harden Vol 9 Drops for NBA Finals
The Oklahoma City Thunder look to cap off their incredible season with an NBA Championship. Thunder forward Jalen Williams will look his best in his player-exclusive colorway of the adidas Harden Vol 9.
Best of all, athletes and fans will be able to match Williams' kicks. Earlier today, adidas Basketball officially unveiled the Harden Vol 9 "JDUB" colorway.
The newest colorway is a continuation of LA Clippers guard James Harden's signature sneaker line and one of the most versatile basketball shoes to date.
The Harden Vol 9 "JDUB" colorway will be released on June 6, 2025. Shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $160 in adult sizes exclusively on adidas.com, select adidas stores, and other retailers.
The "JDUB" colorway draws inspiration from Williams' favorite cartoon, Pinky & The Brain. It features a white upper contrasted by Lucid Lime and Lucid Pink.
Other details include Williams' jersey number on the tongue tag. Meanwhile, Williams' signature logo appears on the back heel.
The Harden Vol 9 touts a full-length lightboost midsole for lighter and greater energy returns.
Meanwhile, the grid-mesh ventilation openings to enhance breathability and flex. Lastly, the fragmented radial traction pattern for quick change of direction
Adidas has big plans for Williams, debuting his signature logo and dropping a player-exclusive colorway. Williams has been an adidas athlete since entering the NBA but does not yet have his own signature sneaker line.
If the Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals, expect more exciting footwear developments for Williams.
