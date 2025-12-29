SI

Cris Collinsworth Calls Out Self for Patrick Mahomes Love During Brock Purdy Highlight

Mike Tirico loved Cris Collinsworth admitting how much he likes Patrick Mahomes.
Brock Purdy was doing it all on Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears in Week 16. The 49ers quarterback has been lights out since returning from his latest injury and continued his terrific play against the Bears despite the fact that the 49ers punted for the first time since November.

Late in the third quarter Purdy added one to his highlight reel as he ran around avoiding pass rushers before hitting a wide open Kyle Juszczyk for his second passing touchdown of the game to go along with two rushing touchdowns.

It was literally one of those plays that if Patrick Mahomes had done it, people would have been going gaga about what a special play it was. One of the people who definitely would have done that was Cris Collinsworth, who loves him some Patrick Mahomes. Collinsworth, who was on the call with Mike Tirico, both compared it to a play by Mahomes and called himself out.

That's right. Collinsworth is completely self-aware.

"Brock Purdy was drafted when they were cleanin' up the joint, but here he goes," said Collinsworth. "He's cleaning up the Bears so far tonight. I mean, if this were Patrick Mahomes we'd be screaming Oh Patrick Mahomes! I know I would be screaming. But that's the way it works because he has made those kinds of plays all night long and just been carrying the 49ers."

Tirico took great joy in Collinsworth's admission saying he was beating the Internet to beating him up to which his partner replied, "Yeah, I like memes."

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

