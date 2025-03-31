Adidas Debuts Harden Vol 9 "Hell Cat" & Crazy Lite Shorts
Adidas Basketball started the week off with a pair of exciting announcements. First, the Three Stripes unveiled the adidas Harden Vol 9 "Hell Cat" colorway.
The LA Clippers guard's signature sneaker line remains one of the most versatile basketball shoes to date. Harden's kicks are one of the few shoes that can be worn on and off the court.
The adidas Harden Vol 9 “Hell Cat” retails for $160 and will be available exclusively on adidas.com, select adidas stores, as well as select retailers from April 5, 2025.
The adidas Harden Vol 9 continues to evolve this dynamic franchise with key tech specifications, including the Full-length Lightboost (combined BOOST and Lightstrike) midsole, which provides lighter and greater energy returns.
Meanwhile, the most distinctive part of the shoe is the Air Vents. The grid-mesh ventilation openings enhance breathability and flex. Best of all, they make for excellent color-blocking in the design.
Lastly, the fragmented radial traction pattern for quick change of direction. Harden's ninth signature sneaker is one of the NBA All-Star's best models yet.
Additionally, adidas Basketball has launched the Crazy Lite Shorts. It is a reuniting with former NBA star Gilbert Arenas to introduce the best basketball shorts on the market.
Made for the fashion-forward and competitive athlete, Crazy Lite Shorts combine world-class design and innovation with seasonal prints guaranteed to stand out.
Arenas stars in the campaign alongside adidas NIL athletes, Janiah Barker, Skyy Clark, Kaleena Smith and Darryn Peterson. Crazy Lite Shorts retails from $50 and are available for purchase now on adidas.com and select adidas and specialty stores.
More NBA Sneakers News
James Harden explained why his signature sneaker line is defying footwear industry trends.
Kyrie Irving unveils the ANTA KAI 1 Speed "Celestial Guardian" colorway.
Nike cancels Charles Barkley's upcoming sneaker release.
Kendrick Perkins lost his sneaker supply after calling LeBron James the GOAT.
LeBron James refuted the idea that he signed with Nike because of Michael Jordan.