Luka Doncic stars in new Jordan Brand ad: "Full Tank. No Mercy."
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Earlier this month, basketball fans all over the world were shocked to learn of the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Even Doncic was surprised to learn that his time with the Dallas Mavericks was over.
Like every breakup, there are clear winners and losers. Even better, Doncic has been energized and ready to make his old-team pay for not believing in him.
Now, for the first time, the signature Jordan Brand athlete will face his former team as the Lakers host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, February 25.
In support of Doncic and in anticipation for the moment, Jordan Brand has released a new video that nods to the new journey Donic is on with his new team and city.
Featuring one of Doncic's favorite cars, a Koenigsegg Regera, a pair of hands unscrews the "77" Texas license plate to install the "77" California license plate.
During the swapping of license plates, music plays from "All My Ex’s Live in Texas". It's a new era for Doncic, and the Jordan Brand is helping to usher that in with an amazing new video.
Athletes and fans who want to support Doncic and Jordan Brand in the next chapter of their venture are in luck. Online shoppers can find Doncic's third signature sneaker and matching apparel on the Nike website.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
Kobe Bryant's first Nike baseball collection is dropping in Los Angeles Dodgers colors.
Ja Morant's signature Nike sneakers are under $100 online.
Why the Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Shorts" is available below retail price.
Bronny James discusses the future of his player-exclusive Nike LeBron sneakers.
PUMA just dropped RJ Barrett's sneakers in retro Raptors colors.