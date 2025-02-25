PUMA just dropped RJ Barrett's sneakers in retro Raptors colors
Since RJ Barrett signed a sneaker deal with PUMA before his rookie NBA season in 2019, the rising star has continued to establish himself in the league and footwear industry.
Today, PUMA announced the release of the highly anticipated RJ Barrett All-Pro Nitro Player Edition, designed in collaboration with the Toronto Raptors guard.
This player-exclusive colorway embodies Barrett's explosive playing style and dedication to his city. it combines cutting-edge technology with a design that pays homage to his roots.
"Sneakers were a huge part of my life growing up, from wanting the newest releases to dreaming of having my own shoe," said Barrett.
"Now, having my own PE is a dream come true. It's about sharing my style, inspiring others, and giving back to the fans and family who've supported."
The RJ Barrett All-Pro Nitro PE features NITRO SQD foam technology, providing a perfect balance of cushioning and responsiveness. The innovative dual-layer foam system features a soft inner layer for comfort and impact absorption.
Meanwhile a firm outer layer delivers targeted lateral stability for quick cuts and multi-directional movements.
The shoe's engineered mesh upper offers breathability and support, ensuring comfort during intense gameplay. A cord lock-down lacing system in the forefoot enhances lateral stability, extending down to the midsole for targeted support.
The high-abrasion outsole provides exceptional traction for quick cuts and explosive movements, giving players the confidence to dominate on the court.
"We are thrilled to welcome RJ Barrett back to Toronto and can't wait to see him shine both on and off the court with his Player Edition All-Pro Nitro," says Mark Maguire, SVP of Sales for PUMA Canada.
"The purple and black carry a rich legacy for Canada and basketball, and we're proud to debut this special edition in partnership with Sport Chek."
This PE edition is packed with details meaningful to Barrett, including a colorway that nods to the Raptors' retro jerseys.
The RJ Barrett All-Pro NITRO PE is available in men's sizes at PUMA.com for $130. It will also be available for purchase at Sport Chek Canada and PUMA.ca starting March 6, 2025, for $160 CAD.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
Kobe Bryant's first Nike baseball collection is dropping in Los Angeles Dodgers colors.
Bronny James discusses the future of his player-exclusive Nike LeBron sneakers.
Anthony Edwards' chrome adidas sneakers drop this Saturday.
Ja Morant's signature Nike sneakers are under $100 online.
Why the Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Shorts" is available below retail price.