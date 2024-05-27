Luka Doncic Switches Back to Old Sneakers for NBA Playoffs
On Sunday night, the Dallas Mavericks took a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. Mavericks guard Luka Doncic has led the way, averaging 32.6 points per game this series.
Not only is Doncic enjoying a return to form on the court, but his footwear makes him look like his old self. Last month, Doncic unveiled his third signature sneaker with Jordan Brand - the Jordan Luka 3.
Doncic even paid tribute to Michael Jordan before a first-round NBA Playoff game by recreating a classic photograph and matching his sneakers and car.
However, in recent games, the 5x NBA All-Star has switched back to his first signature sneaker. Even Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd joked "it must be the shoes" when asked about Doncic's improved play on the hardwood.
A few years ago, Jordan Brand went all in on a budding group of stars and launched signature sneaker lines for Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Zion Williamson. The gamble has paid off, with all three performing well on the court and in the sneaker industry.
It now looks like Jordan Brand will have two signature athletes facing off in the NBA Finals with Doncic and Tatum. But will Doncic wear his newest hoop shoes to keep the momentum of his signature line alive? Jordan Brand would certainly prefer that over the older models, which are no longer in stores.
Either way, it is shaping up to be an exciting NBA Finals matchup between the Mavericks and the Boston Celtics.
