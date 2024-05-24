Jason Kidd Credits Luka Doncic's Sneakers for Jumping Ability
Long before he was a highly regarded NBA head coach, Jason Kidd carried the same level of clout as a player and sneaker icon. During his playing days, the Basketball Hall of Famer wore Nike sneakers, which heavily influenced Drake's newest sneakers.
So, when it comes to analyzing talent and sneakers, we will always listen to Kidd. After the Mavericks stole Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night, Kidd was asked about Luka Doncic's improved play.
Kidd provided a tongue-in-cheek answer that was a nod to Doncic's signature Jordan Brand sneakers and the company's legendary founder. Below is a video and explainer from Kidd's post-game press conference remarks.
When asked about Doncic's jumping ability, Kidd attributed the talent to Doncic's hoop shoes. "It's the Luka shoes. It's got to be the Luka shoes. Those are special shoes. MJ [Michael Jordan] had special shoes, Luka has special shoes for his vertical."
Doncic debuted his second signature sneaker, the Jordan Luka 2, earlier this season. He even grabbed headlines by paying homage to Jordan with his matching sneakers and car in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. However, Doncic has recently switched back to wearing his first signature sneaker as of late.
That is another area where he and his coach can bond, as Doncic gifted Kidd a pair of his kicks in a player-exclusive colorway that paid homage to Kidd's iconic Nike shoes.
