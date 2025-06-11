Matt Fitzpatrick's Skechers Golf Shoes Pay Homage to the U.S. Open
The 2025 U.S. Open tees off tomorrow, and the golf world is focused on Oakmont Country Club in Plum, PA. English golfer Matt Fitzpatrick has already geared up for the Major with USA-inspired golf shoes.
Skechers has unveiled a special player edition of the Skechers GO GOLF Blade GF, designed exclusively for Fitzpatrick to wear at the 2025 U.S. Open. This limited-edition golf shoe blends performance with storytelling, drawing inspiration from the tournament’s history and the legendary course.
The silhouette sports a bold red, white, blue, and silver color palette. The sockliner graphic showcases a dime from 1927, when Oakmont first hosted the championship.
This design element is a nod to Sam Snead's famous quote about Oakmont's notoriously slick greens: "I put a dime down to mark my ball, and the dime slid away."
Adding to the local tribute, the shoe's outer heel includes a tonal graphic representing Oakmont's iconic Church Pews bunker, one of the most recognizable features in major championship golf.
The performance golf shoes dropped on June 10 in very limited quantities. Online shoppers can buy the golf shoes for $165 in adult sizes at Skechers.com.
The Skechers GO GOLF Blade GF platform is engineered for comfort and performance. It touts Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins technology for easy wear and resilient ECOFLIGHT cushioning made with at least 10% recycled materials for lightweight, responsive comfort.
The GRIPFLEX spikeless TPU outsole provides superior traction and stability through every swing. Meanwhile, the waterproof upper, high-performance Resamax cushioning, and sleek, low-profile setup make it a go-to choice for all-day comfort and competitive play.
Athletes and fans can expect plenty of exciting footwear storylines throughout the U.S. Open. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your golf shoe news and more.
