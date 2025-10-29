Michael Jordan's Game-Worn Air Jordans from Pistons Brawl Up for Auction
In the mid-1980s, the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics dominated the NBA. However, a rivalry was brewing in the Eastern Conference between the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons.
Still years before the Pistons implemented the "Jordan Rules" against Michael Jordan, but the bad blood was boiling. On October 26, 1985, a fight erupted after a hard foul on Jordan, and a new rivalry had begun.
Despite the physicality, Jordan dominated with 33 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and three blocks, sealing the Bulls' 121-118 victory with a clutch left-handed free throw in the final seconds.
Fast forward four decades, and Jordan's autographed, game-worn Air Jordan 1 basketball shoes from the game have hit the auction block at Grey Flannel Auctions.
The starting bid was $25,000, and bidding has already reached $53,589 and is still climbing with weeks to go. They will be auctioned by Grey Flannel Auctions on November 16.
The Air Jordan 1s feature several unique characteristics that make them museum-quality artifacts:
- Rare "Double-Lacing": Each shoe contains both red and black laces, a configuration Jordan wore only on select occasions
- Photo-Match Confirmed: Period images from the October 26, 1985 game reveal identical unique characteristics, including different shoe lace lengths and a distinctive loose thread on the left shoe's Nike Air label
- Signed by Jordan: Michael Jordan has personally signed the inside heel of each shoe in black ink (graded 8-9)
- Impeccable Provenance: Acquired directly from John Ligmanowski, the Chicago Bulls equipment manager throughout the 1980s and 1990s
Sporting Bulls colors, the vintage basketball shoes are uniquely Jordan. The right shoe is stamped "13 ½ 850204•TYPS" while the left shows size "13."
Athletes and fans who are unable to buy the iconic piece of NBA history can still treat themselves to much more affordable pairs of Air Jordan sneakers. The Air Jordan 1 is available in several styles for the whole family at Nike.com.
Jordan debuted the Air Jordan 1 on November 17, 1984. The shoes were released to the public later this spring on April 1, 1985. Not only did the Air Jordan 1 smash all sales expectations, but it also spawned the greatest basketball shoe line in history and is still regarded as one of the most popular silhouettes ever.
The Air Jordan 1 is no longer suitable for the basketball court, but has taken on new life in baseball and football as reengineered cleats. But no matter how much time passes, the Air Jordan 1 will always be the GOAT of sneakers.
