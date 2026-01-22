Michael Jordan Hooks Up UNC Golf Team With Jordan Brand Gear

Michael Jordan is a basketball legend, but he is a sports enthusiast first and foremost. Jordan loves baseball, golf, and racing. That works perfectly for the nine Jordan Brand partner schools in the NCAA.

Of course, no Jumpman program gets more love than Jordan's alma mater - the UNC Tar Heels. Sneakerheads are accustomed to seeing the Tar Heels basketball team debut new kicks in player-exclusive colorways, but we can't overlook the golf team's swag.

UNC Men's Golf Receives Jordan Brand Gear

On Wednesday, the UNC men's golf team shared pictures and videos of their latest Jordan Brand gear on social media. As always, Jordan Brand took care of its flagship school.

The first thing that pops out is the Air Jordan 1 Low in the 'Sail Blue Chill' colorway. Luckily for fans, the low-top version of Jordan's first signature sneaker is available for $120 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

How to Buy It

The iconic silhouette sports a Sail leather upper with Blue Chill and Blue Void overlays with shades of Hot Lava providing extra pop on the Jumpman branding. Even better, golfers can choose from multiple colorways of the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf shoe for $155 at Nike.com.

Additionally, it looks like the student-athletes received the Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Golf Polo ($90) and an unreleased Jordan Golf hoodie in player-exclusive colorways. While the amazing apparel is not available to the public, fans can still pick up officially licensed Jordan Brand x UNC gear at Nike.com.

Jordan Brand x UNC Tar Heels

Jordan Brand hooked up @UNCmensGolf with new Air Jordan 9 Low Golf shoes 🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/KIGCbvy9zu — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) April 13, 2024

In March 2017, Jordan personally traveled to his alma mater to announce a new partnership between Jordan Brand and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Oddly enough, the partnership does extend to the women's golf team, which sports Nike apparel.

Nevertheless, fans should be on the lookout for Jordan Brand programs in every sport to debut incredible gear. Additionally, it's always wise to monitor the Jordan Brand section of Nike's website for new golf gear.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the golf world and beyond.

