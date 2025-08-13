The Nike Kobe 9 Low "Lakers Home" is Sitting on Shelves for $190
For the first time this decade, it is easy to buy Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's signature Nike basketball shoes. While some limited-edition drops still elude fans, the general releases are a lay-up for sneakerheads.
Look no further than the most recent release from the Nike Kobe line. Earlier this month, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro "Lakers Home" colorway sold out quickly, only to be restocked less than two weeks later.
Despite the never-ending demand for Bryant's iconic basketball shoes, the latest sneaker drop is still sitting on shelves. Below are details on the shoes and how shoppers can buy a pair at retail price.
Shopping Information
The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Low Protro "Lakers Home" colorway dropped for $190 in adult sizes on Friday, August 1. The highly popular basketball shoes were restocked in full sizing and are still available at Nike, Foot Locker, and Dick's Sporting Goods.
Despite the kicks sitting on shelves, consumers can count on them selling out eventually. Fans who wait too long might end up having to pay resale prices online.
Luckily, there are four more "team bank" colorways scheduled to hit shelves later this summer: Black, Wolf Grey, University Red, and Royal Blue. Additionally, fans can always expect more exclusive styles to drop each month.
Details
Nike nailed the execution of the "Lakers Home" colorway. The silhouette sports a white upper complemented by Court Purple Nike Swoosh and Kobe Sheath logos on the sides. Meanwhile, the purple speckling on the midsole provides an elevated touch to the team bank colorway.
Additional details include Bryant's signature on the black carbon fiber heel plate as well as the "Kobe Code" dots embossed on the sides of the lateral heels. The white outsole is punctuated by a purple Kobe Sheath logo under the heal.
The nine stitches on the heels return as a reminder of Bryant's Achilles injury and as a nod to his ninth signature sneaker. Best of all, each "team bank" colorway features a message on the inside tongues. This colorway says "Resilience" in cursive script.
Tech Specs
The Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro features an Engineered Mesh upper, a new Nike React foam midsole, cable lacing system, and the legendary "fingerprint" outsole traction pattern that remains one of the best innovations in Nike Basketball history.
It has been 11 years since Bryant debuted the Nike Kobe 9 Low during the twilight of his NBA career, and the model is still capable of performing at the highest levels of basketball. Fans should take advantage of this rare opportunity to buy Nike Kobe sneakers at retail price.
Stay locked Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
