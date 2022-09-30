Naomi Osaka Wears Unreleased Air Jordans to NBA Preseason Game

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is living her best life. After battling injuries throughout most of this year, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion is finally getting some much-needed downtime.

Early this morning, pictures of Osaka attending the 2022 NBA Japan Games took off on social media. The 24-year-old sat courtside with celebrities, posed for pictures with players, and even got to meet BTS rapper Suga.

Osaka, a well-documented sneakerhead, also shared pictures of the heat she had on her feet. In the third picture on Osaka's Instagram post above, we have a clear picture of her retro Air Jordan shoes. Below is everything fans need to know about the old-school kicks.

Air Jordan 1 High 'Lost & Found'

View of the Air Jordan 1 High 'Lost & Found' sneakers. Nike

Osaka wore the Air Jordan 1 High in the 'Lost & Found' colorway. The shoe that started it all for NBA legend Michael Jordan has been redesigned in every way imaginable over the past 37 years. Yet, the classic Chicago Bulls colors always look best on the model.

The 'Lost & Found' colorway features a white leather upper with a black Swoosh logo and laces with red overlays. To create a vintage 1980s aesthetic, the padded collar has cracked black leather, while a pre-yellowed finish is applied to the white rubber midsole.

The Air Jordan 1 High in the 'Lost & Found' hits shelves on November 19, 2022, for $180 in men's sizes. Fans can purchase the shoes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

It's also a cool coincidence that Osaka's boyfriend, Cordae, has a song titled "Lost & Found." We will keep you updated as we approach the release of these highly-anticipated shoes. As always, stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all of your sneaker news.

