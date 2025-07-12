NBA Fans React to LaMelo Ball's 5th Signature PUMA Shoe
Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball was feeling himself on Friday night in Las Vegas. Ball strolled through an NBA Summer League game in a baggy pink jumpsuit shortly after he unveiled his fifth signature PUMA basketball shoe (in a sparkling pink colorway) on Instagram.
NBA players are growing increasingly tired of their signature sneakers leaking online before they are officially introduced. So, Ball shared a sneak peek of the PUMA MB.05 in the "World Tour" colorway.
PUMA has not yet officially announced Ball's fifth signature sneaker. So, there are no official images, release dates, tech specs, or pricing. However, the shoes are reportedly launching on Friday, August 29.
Perhaps Ball would have been better off letting PUMA flex its marketing muscle with a traditional launch instead of an informal picture shared on his Instagram story, because the kicks are drawing mixed reviews among fans.
The comment section on the BR Kicks Instagram post is filled with remarks like, "[Ball] dropped the same shoes five times," and "Love Melo but bro dropped more shoes than NBA games," and "Five shoes with no playoff appearances."
However, some fans are digging Ball's new kicks. Comments like "Different colorway would be better, but the model is not bad," and "The rim and net are a dope detail" share our sentiment that the shoe is nice.
Ball's signature sneaker line perfectly fits his personality and play style. The PUMA MB.05 is a clear evolution of Ball's signature line, while still somehow pushing the envelope of design.
There is no doubt that with better pictures and additional colorways, the PUMA MB.05 will be a favorite hoop shoe for the younger generation of athletes and fans. In the meantime, fans can shop Ball's signature sneaker collection at PUMA.com and other select retailers.
For those who think Ball's new basketball shoes are too flashy, you have to remember he is "not from here." Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
PUMA and Fortnite team up on LaMelo Ball's sneakers.
De'Aaron Fox debuted his second signature sneaker with Curry Brand.
Kevin Durant has a $1 million Air Jordan sneaker collection at his house.
Lil Wayne goes wild over Kyrie Irving's $125 ANTA sneakers.