The Air Jordan 3 "Rare Air" is $40 Off at Foot Locker
There has been no shortage of exciting sneaker drops throughout the spring and summer. So many, that some highly anticipated models ended up sitting on shelves.
The Air Jordan 3 "Rare Air" had the misfortune of releasing around the same time as many of other hyped-up sneakers on May 30. The retro basketball shoes have sat long enough that they can now be found at a 20% discount online.
The Air Jordan 3 "Rare Air" launched with a retail price of $210 in adult sizes. Now, online shoppers can sign up for a Foot Locker FLX account and get the shoes for $168 ($40 off the retail price) plus free shipping at Foot Locker.
The "Rare Air" colorway draws inspiration from the imperfections found on early Air Jordan samples. The classic silhouette sports a smooth black leather upper, complemented by a suede heel overlay with unique touches—most notably the mismatched Nike Air heel tabs.
Additional details include, pops of Military Blue throughout the upper and midsole detailing. The Chile Red Jumpman logo pops off the tongues. Lastly, "Rare Air" branding appears on the insoles.
Meanwhile, the Air Jordan 3 stays true to the original shoes worn by MJ during his iconic era with the Chicago Bulls. First debuted in 1988, Jordan's third signature sneaker enjoys unwavering popularity after all these years.
The old-school basketball shoes feature visible Nike Air technology combined with a soft foam midsole to provide lightweight cushioning. Meanwhile, the rubber outsole adds durable traction.
While the Air Jordan 3 has aged off of the basketball court, it has transcended the sport to become a staple of sneakerheads around the world.
Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
More Sneakers News
Jordan Brand is already winning 2025 MLB All-Star Week.
Jordan Brand signs the #1 ranked high school basketball player.
Reebok unveils Angel Reese's first signature basketball shoe.
Nike unveils Sabrina Ionescu's third signature sneaker.