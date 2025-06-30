PUMA Launches Fortnite Partnership With LaMelo Ball's Sneakers
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has one of the most exciting signature sneaker lines in the NBA. Ball's PUMA basketball shoes have transcended the sport and begun taking over video games.
In September, PUMA unveiled the Tilted Zone Wars PUMA x LaMelo Ball game experience in Fortnite. Now, the brand is expanding its foothold within the Fortnite universe.
Earlier this week, PUMA became one of the global footwear brands featured in Fortnite with the launch of PUMA Kicks in the Shop. The launch of PUMA Kicks offers the brand a unique opportunity to have its sneakers sold as cosmetics within the Fortnite Item Shop.
As part of this collaboration, PUMA will launch new Kicks on an ongoing basis in Fortnite, offering a rotating selection of popular designs. The items will be available for purchase using Fortnite's in-game currency, V-Bucks.
Availability will be curated by Epic Games, ensuring fresh, in-demand offerings for Fortnite's global audience and PUMA fans alike.
The initial release features several carefully selected sneakers that resonate with the gaming communities. Naturally, Ball's signature sneaker line is the headliner. Below are the initial offerings:
LaMelo x TMNT MB.04: Capitalizing on the recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) surge within Fortnite, this special edition MB.04 was personally requested by the Epic Games team to complement the thriving TMNT content already popular with Fortnite players.
This drop offers fans a chance to secure the digital edition of the sold-out sneakers, whether they missed the physical release or are looking to elevate their virtual collection.
LaMelo La FRANCÉ 'Butterfly' Colorway: The Butterfly colorway adds flair and personality to the KICKS lineup. A well-known Fortnite fan, Ball's personal passion for the game further elevates this collaboration.
Speedcat in 'Whisp of Pink' Colorway: Riding the wave of pink's resurgence, the Speedcat enters the Fortnite universe at the perfect time. Its current popularity in the sneaker scene and motorcore fashion makes it a natural fit for Fortnite's vibrant player base, which includes a growing number of female gamers.
Suede XL: The Suede XL is a timeless PUMA silhouette that brings classic style to Fortnite's virtual world, offering instant recognizability and appeal across generations.
"Dropping PUMA Kicks into Fortnite is a major milestone in growing our Digital Goods offerings," said Ivan Dashkov, Head of Emerging Marketing Tech at PUMA.
"We're bringing our iconic style to one of the most creative, culture-shaping platforms in the world. It's a new way for fans to connect with PUMA—through play, expression, and the culture that lives at the intersection of sport and gaming."
To celebrate Ball's involvement, a special Kicks bundle will be offered, featuring both of his signature KICKS. Players can access these iconic styles in the Shop now through July 4 at 8 PM ET. Stay tuned for more styles debuting in the Fortnite Shop.
