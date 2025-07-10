Kevin Durant Has $1 Million Air Jordan Collection in His House
If there are two things Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant loves, it is basketball and debating the sport online. A close third would be his affinity for footwear.
Nike launched Durant's 18th signature basketball shoe earlier this year — the second-longest active line in the NBA. Yet, the 15-time NBA All-Star likes to sample other sneakers too.
In 2022, Durant revealed that he sometimes secretly hoops in other players' shoes. And of course, Durant regularly wears retro Air Jordan sneakers out in public when he is not on the basketball court.
Earlier this afternoon, Durant was arguing about Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan's legacy (it is the offseason for everyone) when he revealed the full extent of his Air Jordan collection.
Durant said during the exchange on X (formerly Twitter), "I got 1 million dollars worth of Mj shoes in my house."
Durant did not elaborate on that statement, which is a real shame. We need the basketball legend to break down his collection by model and colorway. Even better, give a tour of his sneaker room like Jordan Brand athlete and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum did in April 2025.
Durant should be commended for his honesty about his sneaker collection and his own impact on the footwear industry. In addition to 18 signature sneakers (currently marked down online), Durant signed a lifetime contract with Nike in April 2023.
At the time, Durant was just the third player in NBA history to ink a lifetime sneaker deal with Nike (joining Jordan and LeBron James). Since then, Stephen Curry (Under Armour) and Damian Lillard (adidas) have followed suit.
