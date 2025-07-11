De'Aaron Fox Debuts 2nd Signature Shoe at NBA Summer League
Every player competing in the 2025 NBA Summer League brings the heat to Las Vegas with their footwear. Even the players not in the action use the event to promote their newest sneakers.
On Thursday night, San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox traveled to Sin City to support his team and debut his new signature sneaker.
The NBA All-Star casually debuted the Curry Fox 2 while sitting courtside in Las Vegas. Check out the picture below for a first look.
At first glance, Curry Brand made minor adjustments from Fox's debut hoop shoe. The forefoot strap is still there and the general shoe remains the same. Plus, the tooling underfoot looks very similar to the Curry Series 7 basketball shoe.
Curry Brand has not yet announced Fox's sophomore sneaker. So, that means no campaign pictures, launch date, tech specs, or pricing for the Curry Fox 2.
However, Fox is joining Stephen Curry on the 2025 Curry Brand World Tour this month. Fans can expect to see more of the Curry Fox 2 and learn additional details while the two NBA All-Stars are on tour.
Fox was the first NBA player to sign a signature sneaker deal with Curry Brand in October 2023. For the first year of his contract, Fox wore various Curry Brand models in general-release and player-exclusive colorways.
Last season, Curry Brand launched Fox's first basketball shoe in late 2024. The Curry Fox 1 dropped in several exciting colorways. Online shoppers can find the Curry Fox 1 in adult and grade school sizing at UA.com.
With Fox preparing for a world tour, the sneaker community should learn more about his second signature sneaker soon. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
Bronny James vs. Cooper Flagg: Who had the better sneakers?
Kevin Durant has a $1 million Air Jordan sneaker collection at his house.
Lil Wayne goes wild over Kyrie Irving's $125 ANTA sneakers.
The Air Jordan 3 "Rare Air" is $40 off at Foot Locker.