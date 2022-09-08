NBA Allowing Coaches to Wear Athleisure Again Next Season

Skip to main content
NBA Relaxes Coaches Dress Code

The NBA will continue to allow coaching staffs to wear athleisure clothing instead of suits and dress shoes.
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Quarter-zips and sneakers are here to stay. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the NBA has communicated to coaches that team-branded leisure attire will continue to be allowed for the 2022-23 season.

The relaxed practice started during the end of the 2019-20 NBA season at the 'Bubble' in Orlando, Florida. However, all 30 coaches kept the tradition alive when they returned to their arenas. 

Black and white shoes worn by Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Shores worn by Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra.

It appears the Pat Riley-era of expensive suits and dress shoes is gone and never coming back. In 2010, the league instituted a rule requiring coaches to wear collared shirts with their dress coats instead of t-shirts and turtle necks. 

But NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is not like his predecessor David Stern. Stern is far more empathetic to the plight of players and coaches during an arduous 82-game season. 

It also does not hurt that Nike, the NBA's official on-court apparel sponsor, gets free advertising every time the camera pans towards the bench. As a result, most of the polo shirts and quarter-zip jackets the coaches wear can be found online.

Hopefully, now that coaches can let their hair down, we will see more of them wearing popular sneakers. Despite the dress code getting relaxed, most coaches have stuck with simple footwear. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for news, highlights, and interviews.

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich wears a long-sleeve back shirt, black pants, and black shoes.
