NBA Rookie Jamal Sheed & KICKS CREW Reimagine Sneaker Deals
What is better than getting selected in the NBA Draft? Wearing any sneakers you want while playing in the association. That is what will happen as part of Jamal Shead's unique sneaker deal.
Earlier this week, KICKS CREW announced its first endorsement deal with Shead. The 45th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft is the newest addition to the rapidly growing KICKS CREW roster.
NBA players such as Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard were the first NBA stars to join the KICKS CREW team as investors. Now, Shead will be the first athlete to have an endorsement deal with the global marketplace.
"My partnership with KICKS CREW allows me to have freedom on the court. I can wear any brand and test out what works the best for my game. They're also backed by Dame and Kyrie, two of the best point guards in the game, so I wanted to be a part of the team," said Shead when discussing his new sneaker deal.
"We're excited to welcome Jamal to the KICKS CREW family and further expand our reach within the NBA with our first endorsement partnership. Jamal's talent and dedication resonate with our brand values, and we're thrilled to support his new journey and provide him with access to world-class brands and products to further elevate his game," said KICKS CREW Cofounder Ross Adrian Yip.
"Jamal has been with us for the past three years. It's allowed us to learn a lot of his organic interests, and he's really big on partnering with a brand that believes in his upside. KICKS CREW really showed us their appreciation for Jamal during this process and made it an easy decision for us of who we wanted to partner with," said Harlo Sports Group founder Napoleon "Polo" Kerber.
This endorsement deal with Shead allows him to play in what he wants and gives him access to KICKS CREW's expansive catalog of products and direct brand partnerships with performance brands from around the world.
Since its inception, KICKS CREW has been the bridge for millions of users to new brands and products from around the world. KICKS CREW has partnered with the largest performance basketball brands worldwide for signature product launches from numerous NBA stars.
Shead made a name for himself during his high school basketball career in Austin, Texas. From there, he elevated his game and presence with the Houston Cougars. During his collegiate career, Sheed was named Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and made the First-Team All-American.
