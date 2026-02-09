New Balance Unveils Cooper Flagg's Next Basketball Shoe

Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg has dazzled basketball fans throughout his first NBA season. Flagg has stuffed the stat sheet in the New Balance Hesi Low v2, including a player-exclusive colorway that dropped in limited numbers earlier this season.

However, it appears Flagg is moving onto a new hoop shoe designed by New Balance. The iconic brand has a new marketing campaign and a full collection of gear.

Cooper Flagg in New Balance's "Quiet Noise" campaign. | New Balance

With the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend just a few days away, New Balance has launched its "Quiet Noise" campaign. Several players from the Boston-based brand's impressive roster of athletes make an appearance, with Flagg leading the way.

Players like Flagg, Tyrese Maxey, Darius Garland, Cameron Brink, Aaliyah Crump, and Sienna Betts help tell the story of the unseen hours, repetition, and discipline required to be great. Quiet Noise introduces brand-new basketball product featuring footwear, apparel, and accessories.

The New Balance P350. | New Balance

Alongside the campaign, New Balance is rolling out new basketball footwear and apparel collections that blend on‑court performance with everyday versatility:

P350 – Built for shifty, explosive players, engineered for constant cuts, pivots, and directional changes. It features a denser FuelCell foam on the lateral side for support and containment, an updated outsole for smoother transitions and multidirectional traction, plus a breathable mesh upper with skeletal TPU inspired by lifestyle icons like the 1906R and 9060.

P400 – Designed for all‑game comfort and energy, marrying lightweight cushioning with responsive support. A dual‑cushioning system (EVA with a Fresh Foam X core) delivers soft comfort, while a redesigned nylon plate adds a snappy, responsive feel, and a molded TPU upper nods to late' 90s/early 2000s hoops design.

The P350 launches in NB White with Black for the suggested retail price of $110. Meanwhile, the P400 debuts in Black with Team Red, Black with Inkwell and Black with Black colorways for the suggested retail price of $140 in adult sizes.

The New Balance P400 "Blue" colorway. | New Balance

The apparel collection features sport‑inspired pieces meant to move from warmups to workouts to everyday wear.

Everything from printed woven track jackets, performance jerseys, warm-up tops, track pants, mesh shorts, sports bras, bike shorts, and more. Plus a full range of accessories (socks, sleeves, headbands, bags, etc.) round out the collection.

The New Balance P400 "Black" colorway. | New Balance

The full New Balance Basketball footwear, apparel, and accessory collections launch in retail on February 11 at NewBalance.com.

Even better, additional drops are scheduled throughout the year as Quiet Noise continues to roll out across brand channels, NBA integrations, and athlete‑led storytelling.

Quiet Noise highlights the courts, communities, and human connections that actually shape basketball culture. It reflects New Balance's approach to the sport: focused, authentic, and rooted in the work that happens when no one is watching.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More Basketball Shoe News

The Air Jordan 6 'Bin 23' makes its luxurious debut on Valentine's Day.

Nike is dropping Foamposites in Tar Heels colors before March Madness.

Kentucky unveils the Nike Book 2 "Must Be The Denim" colorway.

Caitlin Clark debuted a new Nike Kobe 6 Protro colorway, and offered to give it to fans.

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro '3D' returns after 15 years to celebrate NBA All-Star Weekend.