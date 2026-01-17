Coco Gauff Unveils Francisco Lindor's New Balance Shoes at Australian Open

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor surprised Coco Gauff during his visit to the Australian Open. Posing as a reporter at her pre-tournament press conference and wearing her signature New Balance Coco CG2 shoes, Lindor jokingly offered to be her doubles partner.

Even better, he also gifted her his brand-new signature Lindor v3, officially revealing his latest model. It was a first-look for media and fans alike. The New Balance Lindor v3 will be available in adult and youth sizes starting February 23 online at NewBalance.com and at select retailers for a suggested retail price of $75-150.

When New Balance unveiled the Lindor v3 this morning, it looked, at first glance, like the standard offseason equipment reveal. A refreshed silhouette with updated performance features. One that is sure to be a bold look built for Opening Day.

But the Lindor v3 isn’t simply a new cleat. It’s the clearest expression yet of a partnership that has quietly helped reshape what signature footwear can look like in baseball. Especially in the context of a player known for his style and iconic smile.

Francisco Lindor and Coco Gauff at the Australian Open. | New Balance

New Balance's commitment to Francisco Lindor began in 2017, long before signature cleats were fashionable again. At the time, the brand was still proving it belonged on big-league fields. Lindor was young, dynamic, and magnetic, but not yet the face of a franchise. New Balance didn't wait for certainty. They built toward it.

That philosophy has always shown up in the product.

From the start, Lindor's cleats leaned into individuality. Color-forward, expressive, and unafraid to challenge baseball's traditionally conservative look, they reflected how Lindor played the game and styled himself off the field. Loud without being reckless. As his career evolved, so did the line, shifting from statement pieces to performance-driven tools shaped directly by his needs.

The Lindor v3 represents the most refined version of that evolution.

Francisco Lindor and Coco Gauff at the Australian Open. | New Balance

Designed with Lindor's vision at the center, the cleat features a simplified yet striking pattern across the upper, one layered with personal meaning. The design is inspired by the Flower of Life, a geometric symbol representing interconnectedness, repetition, and growth.

For Lindor, it mirrors both his approach to baseball and his broader philosophy. His mantra, "Be Consistent," is embedded not just in messaging but in the structure of the cleat itself. The circular pattern reflects the steady, intentional repetition that defines his preparation and his play.

Performance remains the foundation.

The Lindor v3 introduces a FuelCell midsole with an angular design engineered to deliver a propulsive underfoot sensation, helping players explode into each step. Built for quick-twitch movements and constant lateral motion, the cleat is designed for everyday durability rather than highlight-only wear. The laceless construction replaces traditional laces with a dual-toggle lacing system, creating a zonal, customizable fit that locks the foot in without sacrificing comfort or responsiveness.

Details matter here, and Lindor's imprint is everywhere.

The New Balance Lindor v3. | New Balance

A lifestyle-inspired "N" lock logo nods to the New Balance silhouettes Lindor prefers off the field, reinforcing the bridge between style and performance. His signature appears on the heel. "Be Consistent" is stamped on the right shoe insert, while "Stay Positive" anchors the left. It's a reminder that the cleat is as much about mindset as mechanics.

"I've always believed that consistency creates greatness, and the Flower of Life captures that perfectly," Lindor said. "It's about repetition, energy, and growth. We brought that same spirit into the Lindor v3 so players can feel that intention every time they lace up."

For New Balance, that creative alignment is the point.

"Francisco brings an incredible mix of joy, style, and purpose to every design conversation," said John Welch, Product Manager for Baseball Footwear. "His love for the game is captivating, and his passion for fashion pushes us to think bigger every time. He challenged us to build a shoe that reflects his 'Be Consistent' philosophy and the performance demands of today’s game. The Lindor v3 is the result of a true creative relationship."

That relationship has endured in a category where most signature cleats do not.

Francisco Lindor and Coco Gauff at the Australian Open. | New Balance

Baseball footwear lines often flare briefly and disappear. Lindor’s has grown deliberately, mirroring his rise from emerging star to franchise cornerstone. Each iteration has reflected where he was in his career, and the v3 feels like a cleat made by someone who knows exactly who he is and what he needs.

It also arrives at a moment of alignment for New Balance's broader baseball strategy.

With Shohei Ohtani's global brilliance, Cal Raleigh's breakout to stardom, and Jac Caglianone's next-generation upside joining Lindor on the roster, New Balance's presence in baseball now feels complete. Lindor remains the anchor, the proof that patience and authenticity can still win in a sport built on repetition.

The Lindor v3 doesn't try to reinvent the wheel. It perfects it.

In a game that often chases its next defining moment, this cleat stands as something quieter but more meaningful. A decade-long investment, realized one deliberate step at a time.

