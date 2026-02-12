Shoe Palace Has Massive Sneaker Plans for NBA All-Star Weekend

It is not just the basketball world, but the entire footwear industry is flocking to Los Angeles for the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend. However, one iconic retailer is ready to show out for the sneaker community.

Shoe Palace, the leading footwear and apparel retailer offering the hottest curation from global brands in sneaker culture and streetwear, announced today its most ambitious agenda yet for basketball's biggest stage.

Shoe Palace has announced over 30 immersive fan and VIP events, including 21 sneaker releases across six L.A. Shoe Palace stores. The events run from February 12-15. This transformative weekend was created for and in partnership with Adidas, Jordan, Nike, PUMA, and New Balance.

The events blend music, fashion, car culture, art, and L.A. lifestyle. By doing this, Shoe Palance honors the city where dreams are made, through hustle and opportunity. Below is everything NBA fans and sneakerheads need to know about Shoe Palace's All-Star Weekend plans.

Shoe Palace "City of Angels" Agenda

Shoe Palace x Jordan: — Generational Greatness & Authentically Her

Shoe Palace and JordanBrand: Generational Greatness & Authentically Her. | Shoe Palace

Jordan is taking over Shoe Palace Little Tokyo with Swarovski and Shoe Palace Inglewood. Fans are invited to indulge in Jordan customization events, panels, and drops.

Fans are invited to indulge in Jordan customization events, panels, and drops rooted in high-fashion craftsmanship and street-level car culture, celebrating the multidimensionality of the LA woman and the ways she navigates male-dominated spaces to have it her way.

Join the Car Girls of LA drive from Little Tokyo to Inglewood at 4:10 p.m. on Friday, February 13. The events run from February 12-15.

Shoe Palace and Jordan Brand: Generational Greatness & Authentically Her. | Shoe Palace

Nike — Victor Solomon

In partnership with Shoe Palace and Artist Victor Solomon, Nike is showcasing an elevated NBA All-Star Week experience built around luxury, art, and basketball. The events run from February 12-15.

Nike — Proceed With Caution

Nike x Shoe Palace will present PROCEED WITH CAUTION at its Compton location, February 13-15. Headlining the experience are ESPN Analyst Christine Williamson in conversation with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie on Saturday, February 14, from 10-11 a.m.

The Ja 3 Swarovski "Black" colorway. | Nike

February 12 Nike drops:

Air Force 1 JA Luxe Swarovski - $225

Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 All Star - $210

Air Foamposite One - $350

Air Max 90 All Star Weekend - $250

Air Force 1 ‘07 All Star Weekend - $250

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro '3D' colorway. | Nike

February 13 Nike drops:

Foamposite ‘Stranger Things’ - $250

LeBron James x Nike Air Force 1 Low Voltage Green - $200

JA 3 All Star Weekend - $125

Ja 3 Swarovski - $235

KD 18 GI - $150

Kobe 6 Protro 3D - $200

adidas — City of Angels

Shoe Palace presents CITY OF ANGELS powered by adidas. | Shoe Palace

Shoe Palace presents CITY OF ANGELS powered by adidas, a multi-day festival and block party, February 13-15 at Shoe Palace 9th & Main St.

This indoor-outdoor, fully-immersive event is headlined with performances by Peso Pluma, Busta Rhymes, OT Genasis, Xzibit, Normani Ft'g Ciara, Shoreline Mafia, Tokischa, and more. The block party features full-court basketball exhibition games with reality TV stars.

The adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Willy Chavarria" colorway. | adidas

Plus, American Fashion Designer Willy Chavarria will showcase the adidas x Chavarria capsule featuring Compton Cowboys on Friday, February 13 at 4 p.m. The capsule is sold exclusively at the DTLA store. General Admission and VIP tickets to CITY OF ANGELS are available with a store purchase at 9th & Main.

Special appearances by James Harden, Ciara, Willy Chavarria and Compton Cowboys. City of Angel delivers something for everyone — including exhibition basketball games on a full-size Shoe Palace x Adidas basketball court.

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "All-Star" colorway. | adidas

February 12 adidas drops:

Anthony Edwards 2 All Star - $130

Dame X 'All-Star' Basketball Shoes - $89.99

Anthony Edwards 2 All Star - $100

Harden Volume 10 All Star - $160

D.O.N. Issue 8 - $120

February 13 adidas drops:

Willy Chavarria x adidas Harden Vol. 10 - $180

Chavarria x Compton Cowboys Superstar Shows - $180

The adidas Harden Vol. 10 "All-Star" colorway. | adidas

New Balance — Basketball

New Balance x Shoe Palace plans an immersive basketball clinic activation, free-throw challenge, performance footwear trial, and exclusive prizes at its multi-level, indoor-outdoor.

Cameron Brink for New Balance Basketball. | New Balance

The Shoe Palace Melrose Pop-Up runs February 13-15. Special appearances include WNBA Los Angeles Sparks player Cameron Brinks, live art by Chris Rocket, and court drills with Coach LaTi.

PUMA — Fast & Furious

Fast & Furious at Shoe Palace Hollywood. | Shoe Palace

Puma is teaming up with Universal Pictures' Fast & Furious at Shoe Palace Hollywood. The four-day store takeover, featuring an explosive, sidewalk-to-ceiling race experience, begins February 12 with Major Waves customization, Hardly Home Launch Party on February 13, exclusive Cuco performance at 1 p.m. on February 14, and car club meetup February 15 featuring local L.A. groups, The Motoring Club, Fast Lane Drive, and Midnight Sokudo.

The PUMA x Fast & Furious collection. | PUMA

February 13 PUMA drops:

Fast & Furious LaFrance RNR - $130, $110 (GS)

Fast & Furious MB.05 Miami - $135, $115 (GS)

Fast & Furious Speedcat - $110

For more information and the latest drop news, follow @ShoePalace on Instagram and visitshoepalace.com.

The 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend runs from February 13–15 in Los Angeles, California. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More NBA Footwear News

Nike Basketball 'Warning Label' Collection drops ahead of 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend.

The Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 is returning to celebrate the NBA All-Star Game.

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro '3D' returns after 15 years to celebrate NBA All-Star Weekend.

Adidas unveiled its collection for the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend.

The Air Jordan 6 'Bin 23' makes its luxurious debut on Valentine's Day.