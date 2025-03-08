New Balance is dropping exclusive Shohei Ohtani collection in Japan
Excitement around the Los Angeles Dodgers organization has been at an all-time high throughout Spring Training. Not only are the Dodgers gearing up for a World Series defense, but reigning NL MVP Shohei Ohtani has been on the bump working on his pitching.
On March 18, the Dodgers will face the Chicago Cubs in the Tokyo Series. The international event will coincide with a collaboration between Ohtani and New Balance on a limited-edition sneaker drop.
According to Nicholas Vlahos of Sole Retriever, the New Balance 990v6 and a matching apparel collection will be released exclusively in Japan.
Currently, there are no official images, pricing details, or release information. According to a New Balance press release, the model will be exclusively released online in Japan as part of the "Made for Shohei Ohtani Capsule Collection."
The collection also includes three exclusive baseball-inspired apparel items that will only launch at "The Ohtani Tokyo Pop-Up Experience," which will take place in Shibuya from March 15-23, 2025.
Additionally, the Shohei Ohtani x New Balance 990v6 "Made in USA" will be released exclusively in Japan online the New Balance website later this month.
This limited-edition collaboration between Ohtani and New Balance builds on the partnership between the two teammates. Last June, Ohtani's first signature shoe and matching apparel collection dropped just before the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.
Since then, New Balance has not missed its marketing of the international superstar. Ohtani's swagger is on full display in commercials and videos across the globe.
Athletes and fans who miss out on the "Made for Shohei Ohtani Capsule Collection" in Japan can shop the Dodgers designated hitter's gear on the New Balance website.
Online shoppers can choose from Ohtani's first signature shoe (the Ohtani 1) as well as casual apparel meant for wearing off the baseball field. According to New Balance, Ohtani is a master craftsman who sweats every detail.
It is guaranteed to be another exciting season for the Dodgers, Ohtani, and New Balance. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
