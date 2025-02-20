Dominate baseball season in the most iconic Air Jordan cleats
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Spring Training is already underway as the world's best baseball players hit the field and batting cages in fresh gear. For most young players, they still must wait a few more weeks for their season to begin officially. Even then, the real work gets done during the Summer with travel ball.
Luckily, there is still time to invest in a pair of cleats that perform well and look even better on the diamond. Over the past few years, Jordan Brand has redesigned some of Michael Jordan's most popular sneakers into cleats.
It took a while, but the cleats have finally made their way from player exclusives for MLB players like Aaron Judge and Mookie Betts to general releases for amateur athletes.
Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the four most popular retro Air Jordan baseball cleats that are guaranteed to keep athletes fresh all Spring and Summer.
Air Jordan 1 Low
The Air Jordan 1 Retro MCS Low has a molded outsole for traction that digs in. Its durable upper delivers a comfortable, supportive fit during games.
Its synthetic leather upper provides reliable comfort and support, while the plush foam midsole delivers lightweight cushioning around the bases. Lastly, the cleated TPU plate offers lightweight, durable traction.
Best of all, the Air Jordan 1 Low is available in five different colorways that lend themselves to school colors. Online shoppers can buy the cleats for $140 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
Air Jordan 1 High
It has been 40 years since the Air Jordan 1 took flight, and the model only looks better with time. Arguably, it looks best on the baseball field (it is a shame that Jordan never wore it during his season in Minor League Baseball).
Nevertheless, the Air Jordan 1 High offers the same performance technology as its low-top counterpart. It does have an extra flair with the Air Jordan Wings logo on the upper, bringing basketball details to the diamond.
The Air Jordan 1 Retro MCS is available in six different colorways for $150 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement"
Earlier this winter, the sneaker world went wild for the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement" colorway. Now, the model is available to baseball players everywhere.
The cleats bring an iconic design into the ballpark. The model's molded outsole plate provides game-ready traction, while premium leather adds durability and structure to the upper. The legendary Jumpman logo on the heel looks pretty fly, too.
The Air Jordan 3 launched with a retail price of $190 in adult sizes, but has been marked down to $143 (24% off) in adult sizes on the Nike website.
Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue"
Jordan's 11th signature sneaker might be his most popular model. His NBA comeback, Space Jam, and now your baseball season help build the lore of this legendary silhouette.
You don't have to worry about looking good while you round third and head for home when you're wearing the Air Jordan 11 Retro cleats. They bring an iconic design to the field with molded studs for traction that digs in and a durable leather upper for a supportive fit.
Online shoppers can buy the cleats for $220 in adult sizes on the Nike website. However, supply is limited, and some sizes have already sold out.
