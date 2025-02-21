Elly De La Cruz brings the heat to Spring Training with his Air Jordan cleats
Spring Training is here, and the world's best baseball players have arrived donning fresh new gear. When it comes to style and swagger, perhaps no MLB player does it better than Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz.
Before the start of last season, De La Cruz signed a footwear and apparel deal with Jordan Brand. The 23-year-old personifies the electric play that Jumpman athletes are known for exhibiting in competition.
An important part of Spring Training is each team's annual media day, where players take their official pictures for the season. Naturally, De La Cruz did not disappoint with his choice of footwear. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of his kicks.
De La Cruz debuted an unreleased colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High baseball cleats. Despite the Reds having some of the most traditional (and best) uniforms in sports, De La Cruz stood out in black and gold cleats.
Unfortunately for athletes and fans, this colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High has not been released to the public. The silver lining is that online shoppers can choose from six colorways of the model for $150 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
Michael Jordan's first signature sneaker might look better on the diamond than the hardwood. The Air Jordan 1 High has a molded outsole for traction that digs in. Its durable upper delivers a comfortable, supportive fit during games.
Its synthetic leather upper provides reliable comfort and support, while the plush foam midsole delivers lightweight cushioning around the bases. Lastly, the cleated TPU plate offers lightweight, durable traction.
Jordan Brand has assembled a star-studded roster of MLB athletes and players like De La Cruz will only make the brand more popular for years to come. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
