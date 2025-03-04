Aaron Judge wore Air Jordan 4 "Yankees" cleats in Spring Training debut
The last time baseball fans saw Aaron Judge on the field was the 2024 World Series. After a long, cold off-season, the New York Yankees right fielder officially made his Spring Training debut yesterday.
Judge made a brief appearance in the exhibition game against the Houston Astros but made headlines with his player-exclusive Air Jordan cleats.
The American League home run king kept it simple by wearing a pair of Air Jordan 4 Low cleats in a "Yankees" colorway. The cleats sported a grey suede upper contrasted by navy detailing and white laces.
Not only has the colorway not been released to the public, but Jordan Brand has never officially released the modified version of the Air Jordan 4 baseball cleats.
The silver lining is that Jordan Brand has recently opened the floodgates and dropped several of its most popular Air Jordan cleats on the Nike website.
Judge signed a footwear and apparel deal with Jordan Brand in August 2023. Since then, the Yankees right fielder has worn a healthy mix of different Air Jordan models in rare, player-exclusive colorways.
Currently, there are only six MLB players sponsored by Jordan Brand. Without a doubt, Judge is the face of Jumpman's star-studded roster. It also does not hurt the brand that Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is also signed with Jumpman.
With the MLB season gearing up, fans can expect another exciting year from Judge and Jordan Brand. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
