Bryce Harper & Under Armour "Bring the Juice" to Spring Training
Spring Training is here, and the world's best baseball players have arrived donning fresh new gear. However, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper has set the bar unreachably high for the rest of MLB.
As some MLB players head to Florida for Spring Training, Under Armour is celebrating the season with a bold new release for the face of the American brand's baseball division.
In honor of Harper's 13th season gearing up in the Sunshine State, Under Armour has unveiled the "Bring the Juice" Harper 9 cleat and shoes.
It is an electrifying design that embodies the vibrant energy and refreshing spirit of spring baseball. Designed to help players squeeze every drop of power out of their game, the 'Bring the Juice' cleat is a statement piece for the season.
With its bright, eye-catching aesthetic, this cleat ensures players stand out on the field while benefiting from high-performance technology tailored to Harper's dynamic play style.
The 'Bring the Juice' Harper 9 cleats and shoes are available for purchase online at UA.com and at Dick's Sporting Goods, giving players and fans a chance to bring Harper's intensity to their own game this season.
The performance footwear's product DNA includes a UA IntelliKnit upp, which is breathable and provides premium stretch and compression where athletes need it.
The engineered fit for increased comfort and reduced flex pressure with a bootie design for locked-in support. Meanwhile, the synthetic leather in the forefoot provides added durability.
The lacing structure articulates to your foot for superior lockdown. The responsive UA HOVR + EVA cushioning provides maximum power, stability, and energy return in your swing. Lastly, a dual-density TPU outsole features ten TPU spikes and smaller TPU nubs for superior traction on turf or dirt.
Under Armour signed Harper in April 2011, well before he made his official MLB debut. In May 2016, Harper signed a ten-year contract extension with Under Armour, which was the largest endorsement deal in history for a baseball player.
Since then, Under Armour and Harper have proven to have one of the strongest partnerships in baseball. Harper's signature apparel and footwear collection continues to resonate with players and fans.
Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
