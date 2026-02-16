Coco Gauff Addresses American Political Climate in Press Conference

American tennis star Coco Gauff is no stranger to activism—her grandmother, Yvonne Lee Odom, integrated her Florida high school before a long teaching career.

Accordingly, Gauff frankly addressed the political climate in the United States on Sunday ahead of the Dubai Tennis Championships in the United Arab Emirates.

“Everything going on in the U.S., obviously I’m not really for it. I don’t think people should be dying in the streets just for existing. I don’t like what’s going on,” Gauff said.

Gauff was referencing federal agents’ January killings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis during protests against Operation Metro Surge, which she said she heard about days after the fact while abroad for the Australian portion of the tennis schedule.

“It is tough to wake up and see something because I do care a lot about our country. I think people think I don’t for some reason, but I do. I’m very proud to be American,” Gauff said. “But I think when you’re from any country, you don't have to represent the entire values of what’s going on in the leadership. I think there’s a lot of people around that believe in the things I believe in—believe in diversity and equality.”

Good and Pretti’s killings—and the protests in Minneapolis more broadly—drew a number of athletes back into speaking on social issues after a decline in recent years. In the tennis world, Gauff’s coountrywoman Madison Keys delivered a pro-diversity message at the Australian Open. Gauff mentioned her own family’s history of activism as she discussed how she is handling the situation.

“For me, that's my honest answer. I always try to always answer honestly. I have no problems. I lived this. My grandma is literally an activist,” Gauff said. “This is literally my life. I'm O.K. answering tough questions.”

