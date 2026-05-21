French Open 2026: How to Watch, Betting Odds and Favorites to Win

The second tennis major of the year is about to be underway as all eyes will be on Jannik Sinner on the men’s side of the bracket to see if he can complete his career grand slam. He’s on a historical run after winning the last five tournaments he played in. He officially became just the second men’s player to achieve the career Golden Masters by winning all nine ATP 1000 events.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz won’t be competing in Paris as he deals with a wrist injury that will also keep him out of Wimbledon. Novak Djokovic will look to win that elusive 25th major, which would put him above every tennis player in history.

On the women’s side, world no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is still looking to win her first French Open title, especially after being a finalist last year. The American women, like reigning champion Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys, are always fun to watch in major tournaments. Then, there’s Iga Świątek, who has already won four French Open titles.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s French Open, including how to watch the tournament, the betting odds and the favorites to win.

Key dates

Sunday, May 24: The first round of the 2026 French Open begins.

Saturday, June 6: The women’s singles final will take place on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Sunday, June 7: The men’s singles final will take place on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

How to watch the French Open

TNT: Turner Sports began broadcasting the French Open in the United States last year after agreeing to a 10-year media deal with the tennis tournament. TNT will be the main home for this year’s French Open. From the first day of the tournament on May 24 through Monday, June 1 (the first through fourth rounds), TNT will host the majority of matches starting at 5 a.m. ET. The featured matches will be shown around 2 p.m. each day. From June 2 to 7 (the final day of the tournament), TNT will split coverage with truTV to show all the quarterfinals, semifinals and final matches.

truTV: Another one of Turner’s channels, truTV, will also host a multitude of matches throughout the tournament. From May 24 to June 1, truTV will host “The Rally at Roland-Garros” special from 5-9 a.m. ET, then again at 11 a.m.-2 p.m. each day. From June 2 to 7, truTV will split coverage with TNT to show all the matches, and will also show most of the doubles matches.

HBO Max: For fans without cable, they can stream every match on HBO Max. You must purchase a package with “live sports” included, meaning fans can either watch with a standard package ($18.49 a month) or a premium package ($22.99 a month).

Date Round Time (ET) Channel Sunday, May 24–Monday, June 1 Rounds One, Two, Three, Four 5 a.m.–final match TNT, HBO Max Sunday, May 24–Monday, June 1 Rounds One, Two, Three, Four 5 a.m.–9 a.m., 11 a.m.–2 p.m. truTV Tuesday, June 2 Quarterfinals 5 a.m.–5 p.m. TNT, truTV, HBO Max Wednesday, June 3 Quarterfinals 5 a.m.–5 p.m. TNT, truTV, HBO Max Thursday, June 4 Men’s doubles semifinals 5 a.m.–9 a.m. truTV, HBO Max Mixed doubles final 6 a.m.–finish TNT, HBO Max Women’s singles semifinals 9 a.m.–finish TNT, truTV, HBO Max Friday, June 5 Women’s doubles semifinals 5 a.m.–8:30 a.m. truTV, HBO Max Men’s singles semifinals 8:30 a.m.–finish TNT, truTV, HBO Max Saturday, June 6 Men’s doubles final 5 a.m.–finish TNT, truTV, HBO Max Women’s singles final 9 a.m.–finish TNT, truTV, HBO Max Sunday, June 7 Women’s doubles final 5 a.m.–finish TNT, truTV, HBO Max Men’s singles final 9 a.m.–finish TNT, truTV, HBO Max

Defending champions

Carlos Alcaraz: Last year’s French Open men’s final between Alcaraz and Sinner went down in the history books as one of the greatest matches played in recent tennis history. Sinner won the first two sets, but Alcaraz came back with a vengeance to win the last three sets to seal the victory. Three of the five sets went into tiebreak, including the last two. The five-and-a-half-hour match kept fans on the edges of their seats the whole time.

Coco Gauff: The young American won her second major title last year in Paris by beating world no. 1 Sabalenka in three sets. Sabalenka took the first set in a tiebreak, but Gauff came back to win the final two sets 6–2, 6–4.

Most titles

Rafael Nadal: The tennis legend holds the record for the most titles won at a major tournament in tennis history as he’s captured 14 titles at Roland-Garros. He only lost four matches at the French Open since he won his first title in 2005. He made his final French Open appearance in 2024 before retiring from tennis, losing in the first round.

Pre-tournament rankings

Men’s players

1. Jannik Sinner

2. Alexander Zverev

3. Novak Djokovic

4. Félix Auger-Aliassime

5. Ben Shelton

6. Daniil Medvedev

7. Taylor Fritz

8. Alex de Minaur

9. Alexander Bublik

10. Flavio Cobolli

Women’s players

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Elena Rybakina

3. Iga Świątek

4. Coco Gauff

5. Jessica Pegula

6. Amanda Anisimova

7. Elina Svitolina

8. Mirra Andreeva

9. Victoria Mboko

10. Karolina Muchova

Betting odds

Men’s draw

Unsurprisingly, Sinner is the clear and heavy favorite to win his first French Open title this year to complete his career grand slam, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. It’s hard to bet against him right now, especially because he hasn’t lost a match since February. He’s won 29 matches in a row—not a small feat by any means.

As for players who could prove difficult for Sinner, other favorites to win include Alexander Zverev, Djokovic and Arthur Fils. Zverev has yet to win his first major, but he has played in three finals including the 2024 French Open. Djokovic, of course, has won 24 majors, but hasn’t captured a grand slam since the 2023 U.S. Open. Fils is a wild-card as he’s ranked 17th in the tournament, and he’s facing a former Roland-Garros champion, Stan Wawrinka, in the first round. He has been playing pretty well this year so far, though.

Top 10 best odds

1. Jannik Sinner (-275)

2. Alexander Zverev (+1100)

3. Novak Djokovic (+1600)

4. Arthur Fils (+2500)

5. Rafael Jodar (+2500)

6. Casper Ruud (+2800)

7. Daniil Medvedev (+5000)

8. Joao Fonseca (+6000)

9. Félix Auger-Aliassime (+9000)

10. Ben Shelton (+9000)

Women’s draw

Świątek appears as the favorite to win her fifth French Open title and seventh overall major, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. She hasn’t had the best season so far, though, as she’s had quite a few early exits in tournaments. But, Roland-Garros is where Świątek always looks the most comfortable.

Sabalenka closely follows behind Świątek in the odds, along with the defending champion Gauff. The 2026 Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina ranks third in the best odds, and she notably beat Sabalenka to win the first major of the season.

Top 10 best odds

1. Iga Świątek (+250)

2. Aryna Sabalenka (+275)

3. Elena Rybakina (+600)

4. Coco Gauff (+650)

5. Mirra Andreeva (+900)

6. Elina Svitolina (+1500)

7. Marta Kostyuk (+2500)

8. Victoria Mboko (+4000)

9. Amanda Anisimova (+4000)

10. Qinwen Zhang (+4000)

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