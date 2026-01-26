Coco Gauff vs. Elina Svitolina Prediction, Odds for Australian Open Quarterfinals

American Coco Gauff is back in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the third year in a row, and she’ll take on No. 12 Elina Svitolina early on Tuesday morning.

Gauff – the No. 3 player in the world – battled back from losing the first set in her third-round match against Hailey Baptiste, and she then took down Karolina Muchova in three sets in the fourth round to reach the quarters at Melbourne Park.

Meanwhile, Svitolina has yet to drop a set on her second straight run to the quarterfinals, as she beat No. 8 Mirra Andreeva in her fourth-round match.

Oddsmakers have set Gauff as the favorite in this match, but the American is going to have her hands full with Svitolina, who knocked the American out of the Australian Open back in 2021.

Let’s take a look at the odds, each player’s path to the quarterfinals and my prediction for this match.

Coco Gauff vs. Elina Svitolina Odds and Total

Moneyline

Coco Gauff: -198

Elina Svitolina: +160

Total

21.5 (Over -125/Under -115)

Coco Gauff vs. Elina Svitolina How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 27

Time: 3:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Coco Gauff vs. Elina Svitolina History and Path to Quarterfinals

Coco Gauff

Gauff has found a ton of success recently at Melbourne Park, reaching the semifinals in 2024 and the quarterfinals in 2025, and she’s looking to continue her run at this year’s event.

Svitolina did beat Gauff in straight sets in the second round back in 2021, but both players are well removed from that time in their careers, as Gauff has won multiple Grand Slams since.

Gauff had trouble with Baptiste and Muchova in the third and fourth round, which could bring a bet on the total into play in this matchup. The American has played back-to-back three-set matches after losing just nine total games in the first and second round combined.

Elina Svitolina

Svitolina is making her second quarterfinal appearance in a row and the fourth of her career at the Australian Open.

The No. 12 player in the world has just three semifinal appearances in a Grand Slam in her career, and none of those have come at Melbourne Park. So, these are uncharted waters for the 31-year-old, who is 1-2 against Gauff in her career.

The American has won the last two meetings between the two, including a U.S. Open victory back in 2024. However, both of Gauff’s wins resulted in the match going the full three sets. So, Svitolina certainly could pull off an upset, especially since she’s been pretty dominant in this year’s Australian Open.

Svitolina has not lost a set, and she only has gone to one tiebreak – in the third round against Diana Shnaider – so far in this tournament.

Coco Gauff vs. Elina Svitolina Prediction and Pick

After looking dominant in the first two rounds against lesser opponents, Gauff has gone over 21.5 games in each of her last two matches.

Now, she takes on a formidable opponent in Svitolina, who forced a third set in each of Gauff’s wins against her back in 2024. I think this price is a little too rich for Gauff to win outright, so I’m going to bet on the OVER and this match potentially going to a third set.

It would be tough to push this over if either player wins in straight sets (though not impossible), but Svitolina is playing at a high level after downing Andreeva in the fourth round.

I wouldn't fault bettors for taking the underdog in this matchup, but Gauff has still won sets convincingly even in the matches where she dropped one.

The OVER is the safest play in what should be an intriguing quarterfinal on Tuesday morning.

Pick: OVER 21.5 Games (-125 at DraftKings)

